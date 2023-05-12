LifeFlow Partners Enters Texas Market, Partners with South Texas Vascular Institute

Expansion of LifeFlow Partners to Texas grows footprint to three states

EDINBURG, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / LifeFlow Partners - a physician-owned, -led, and -governed platform of vascular surgery and interventional practices - is pleased to announce that it has entered the Texas market with new partner South Texas Vascular Institute, PLLC, located in Edinburg, TX. The physicians will continue to control their practice and clinical decision-making, and LifeFlow will provide management and operations support to optimize the effectiveness and equity value of the practice.



"We're excited to announce that our first partnership in Texas is with the leading vascular surgery practice in the Rio Grande Valley," said Dr. Hyung Kim, CEO of LifeFlow Partners. "The team at STVI is well known for their commitment to clinical excellence and patient care. Our physician-led private equity model will help them improve and grow their practice."

Led by Drs. Ralph H. Brookshire, III, and James E. Chalk, South Texas Vascular Institute provides the full scope of vascular surgery and endovascular services ranging from open vascular surgeries to outpatient endovascular procedures. The team can diagnose and treat peripheral artery disease and provide comprehensive vein management, utilizing advanced techniques and technology to deliver exceptional clinical outcomes to patients in the Valley region of Texas.

"It's a pleasure to join a group that's aligned with our beliefs and brings real expertise," said Dr. Brookshire. "LifeFlow has already begun to share ideas, make connections, and provide support to improve our practice."

"Working with LifeFlow and its network of like-minded practices will reduce administrative headaches and make it easier to grow our practice and optimize our equity value," added Dr. Chalk.

LifeFlow Partners brings together best-in-class vascular surgery and interventional physicians who want a better future for their practices and their patients.

South Texas Vascular Institute, PLLC, marks LifeFlow's first practice in Texas and third since January 2023. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, LifeFlow Partners brings together the country's most passionate independent vascular surgery and interventional practices into a physician-owned private equity platform where physicians retain control, obtain scale, and more than double their equity value in preparation for future liquidity events.

About LifeFlow Partners

LifeFlow Partners is a physician-owned, physician-led MSO that is paving a new path in the face of consolidation. Our Doctor Equity model puts physicians' futures first by bringing together best-in-class, like-minded outpatient endovascular practices for collective power at sale. LifeFlow Partners exists to share the inside world of private equity with our physician partners to help optimize their EBITDA and realize their practices' full potential. Learn more at lifeflowpartners.com.

About South Texas Vascular Institute

Located in Edinburg, Texas, South Texas Vascular Institute is owned by Ralph Brookshire, DO, FAOBS, and James Chalk, MD, FSVS. Their philosophy is to provide a full range of treatment options, including not only open vascular surgery but also medical management and minimally invasive endovascular procedures at their office. They lead an experienced team that cares and creates custom treatment plans that include education and recovery. Learn more at stvi.tech.

