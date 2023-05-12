India will use its internal market to scale up hydrogen projects, with Germany as a possible export destination. As part of a broader strategy, the countries will collaborate on a financial and technological level on energy transition projects. India's investments in renewables and grid upgrades provide the necessary assurances for investors to fund long-term hydrogen projects. By leveraging borrowing in dollars and euros, the country aims to reduce risks and costs, with export-oriented projects forming a key component of its hydrogen strategy. In other words, German partners play a crucial role ...

