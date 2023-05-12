Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, informs its shareholders of the availability of preparatory documents for the Combined General Meeting to be held on June 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. CEST, at 57 rue Archereau, 85480 Bournezeau (France).

Availability of documents relating to the General Assembly

All documents relating to this General Meeting are available only in french to shareholders on the Company's website, in the General Meetings section, or can be sent on request to the Company at the following address: ag2023@ciments-hoffmann.fr.

How to participate in the Combined General Meeting

The right to participate in the General Meeting is subject to the registration of the Company's shares in an account in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the notice of meeting published in the BALO on April 28, 2023, which is available in french on the Company's website under the General Meetings section.

Shareholders wishing to attend the General Meeting in person may request an admission card as follows:

For registered shareholders: send their request for an admission card before 30 May 2023 to Uptevia, Service Assemblées Générales CTO Assemblées Générales Les Grands Moulins de Pantin 9, rue du Débarcadère 93761 Pantin Cedex, or go directly to the counter specially set up for this purpose on the day of the Meeting with proof of identity.

For bearer shareholders: ask the authorised intermediary who manages their securities account to send them an admission card.

Methods of voting by post or by proxy at the Combined General Meeting

If they are unable to attend the meeting in person, shareholders may exercise their voting rights remotely, before the general meeting

either by sending a proxy to the Company,

- or by voting by mail,

By using the voting form available in french on the Company's website under the General Meetings section in accordance with the procedures indicated in the prior notice published in the BALO on 28 April 2023.

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

With one 4.0 industrial site supplied by a park of solar trackers and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free, clinker-free and low energy consumption manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

