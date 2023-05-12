Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Wer steigt hier ein? Große News am Wochenende? Heute noch vor Börsenschluss rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CZHN | ISIN: NL0015000K93 | Ticker-Symbol: N4SA
Frankfurt
12.05.23
08:03 Uhr
21,060 Euro
+0,200
+0,96 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,88021,10018:14
20,88021,08018:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2023 | 17:58
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: FIRST TRADING DAY EURONEXT MILAN: 16 MAY 2023

Date: 12 May 2023

Release: After close of Euronext

Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:

Attachment

  • FULL PRESS RELEASE (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6b428f65-b8ba-4397-b22e-4853d37790dc)

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.