Dutch and Brazilian ports have signed a cooperation deal involving port development and green hydrogen production, while Thyssenkrupp Nucera has released a new alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) module. The Dutch port of Rotterdam and the port of Pecém, Brazil, have signed a declaration of intent to enhance bilateral cooperation in port development, logistics, hinterland connection, and port-related energy projects. This includes offshore wind energy and green hydrogen production. The agreement was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Rutte and the Dutch economic delegation during their visit ...

