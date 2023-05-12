Anzeige
Freitag, 12.05.2023
WKN: A0JC1Z | ISIN: FR0010282822
Actusnews Wire
12.05.2023 | 18:23
SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag announces the availability of documents for its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 2, 2023

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in digital solutions for physical commerce, today announced that it has made available the necessary documentation for its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for June 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the company's headquarters, 55 place Nelson Mandela, Nanterre (92000).

The documents made available are the following:

  • Convening notice (in English and French)
  • Meeting notice (April 28, 2023, in French)
  • Meeting notice (May 15, 2023, in French)
  • Voting ballot
  • Board of Directors' Report to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of June 2, 2023 (in French)
  • Auditors' Report on the capital increase reserved for members of a company savings plan (in French)
  • Auditors' Report on the issue of warrants (« BSA ») with cancellation of preferential subscription rights (in French)

The documents are availabe on the company's website www.ses-imagotag.com, under Investors.

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION

improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking.

VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment A of the Euronext Paris exchange and is included in the SBF 120 index.

Ticker symbol: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

Investor Relations contact:

Labrador - Raquel Lizarraga / +33 (0)6 46 71 55 20 / raquel.lizarraga.ext@ses-imagotag.com

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-79985-ses-imagotag-availability-of-documents-for-the-age-of-june-2-2023.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
