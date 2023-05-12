Amaroq Minerals Ltd.: Annual Report and Notice of Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ First North:AMRQ), an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets covering an area of 7,866.85 km2 in Southern Greenland, announces that it has posted its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Notice of Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") and Management Information Circular to shareholders.

Copies of the documents are published on the Company's website https://www.amaroqminerals.com/investors/documents-circulars/ and will also be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Meeting will be held remotely on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time). Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to participate, vote and submit questions at the virtual meeting. Instructions on how to join the virtual meeting are set out in the Notice of Meeting.

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,866.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

