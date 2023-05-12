Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2023) - Jasper Commerce Inc. (TSXV: JPIM) ("Jasper" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Product Information Management ("PIM") solutions, announces the granting an aggregate of 1,650,000 stock options under the Company's stock option plan to the employees, and officers of the Company with an exercise price of $0.05 per common share, exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant. One third of the stock options vest on May 12, 2024, one third vest on May 12, 2025, and one third vest on May 12, 2026.

The Company also announced the grant of 125,000 stock options under the Company's stock option plan to Sophic Capital Inc., an investor relations service provider to the Company, with an exercise price of $0.06 per common share, vesting quarterly over a twelve month period commencing with three months from the date of issuance and exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Jasper Commerce Inc.

Jasper offers a Product Information Management ("PIM") solution that has the objective of empowering eCommerce merchants to manage and merchandise their products from a single source of truth, facilitating them to sell more, sell faster and work smarter. Jasper's PIM is accessible from anywhere via a web-browser and is intended to simplify the process by which online merchants import product data into the PIM. Once uploaded, merchants can add various product data including product attributes, images, videos, marketing information, inventory quantities and price books and efficiently merchandise their products using various features that include, among other things, the ability to adjust product categorization, pricing data and other key metrics. Jasper's PIM also allows for automatic syncing to popular eCommerce storefronts, marketplaces, or other connected channels, whenever new products are added to the PIM.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the acceptance of the Transaction by the TSX Venture Exchange, the closing of the Transaction, the financial performance of the Company on its own and on a combined post-Transaction basis, and the business plans of the Company. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

