Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Wer steigt hier ein? Große News am Wochenende? Heute noch vor Börsenschluss rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRBX | ISIN: US86803X2045 | Ticker-Symbol: 7SL2
Tradegate
12.05.23
21:51 Uhr
0,816 Euro
+0,024
+2,97 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNWORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8400,88023:00
0,8050,84622:00
ACCESSWIRE
12.05.2023 | 22:38
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sunworks, Inc.: Sunworks To Postpone First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq:SUNW, "Sunworks" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced that it intends to postpone the issuance of its first quarter 2023 results and accompanying conference call previously scheduled for Monday, May 15, 2023.

The Company will make a subsequent announcement to schedule the date and time of its first quarter 2023 results, conference call and webcast following the release of its financial results for the first quarter.

ABOUT SUNWORKS

Sunworks has been providing high-performance solar and battery storage solutions since 2000. It acquired Solcius in 2021 to extend its national presence and provide high-quality, performance-oriented solutions to sectors ranging from residential to agricultural, commercial, industrial, federal, and public works. Today, Sunworks is proudly paving the way toward the democratization of renewable energy for all with their agile, partner-centric, and technology-agnostic network that has installed over 200 MW of solar and battery storage systems. Their dependable, solutions-oriented teams are recognized in the industry for their commitment to customer service and renewable energy advancement. Sunworks was recently recognized by Solar Power World as a leading solar supplier and is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com and www.solcius.com.

IR CONTACT

720.778.2415

SOURCE: Sunworks, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754587/Sunworks-To-Postpone-First-Quarter-2023-Results-Conference-Call-and-Webcast

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.