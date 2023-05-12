Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 13.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Wer steigt hier ein? Große News am Wochenende? Heute noch vor Börsenschluss rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.05.2023 | 23:50
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PureSquare Launches Anti-Harassment Initiative in Partnership With Life After Hate to Combat Online Hate

ROAD TOWN, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / PureSquare has pledged to donate $1 for every tweet supporting their new initiative, CancelHate, seeking to combat online hate and encourage people to come together to reclaim their power. Online hate speech has become an increasingly pressing issue in recent years, with social media platforms often serving as breeding grounds for divisive and harmful rhetoric. A study by UNESCO found that nearly one-third of internet users have experienced online harassment, and 73% have witnessed it.

PureSquare, Friday, May 12, 2023, Press release picture



The CancelHate initiative is aimed at raising awareness and encouraging dialogue around issues of online hate and discrimination, and to support organizations that are working towards a more just and equitable society.

"We must choose empathy over anger, dialogue over division, and love over hate. Let us reclaim our autonomy, our mental health, and our sense of community. Let us use social media as a tool for good, and not let it use us. Let's build a better world for ourselves and future generations," said Uzair Gadit, PureSquare co-founder and CEO.

The company is providing a safety hub where individuals can access a wealth of resources, support, and a community of like-minded people committed to fighting against hate speech. On the CancelHate safety hub, users will find a wealth of resources, support, and a community of individuals who are committed to fighting against hate speech and promoting mental wellness.

As part of the campaign, PureSquare is asking people to pledge and demonstrate their commitment to canceling hate. For every pledge taken, PureSquare will donate $1 to Life After Hate, a leading nonprofit organization that helps people promote tolerance, compassion, and understanding.

As a thank-you for taking the pledge, PureSquare is also offering a 10% discount on purchases made on their platform.

PureSquare is committed to making a difference and is calling on all individuals to join the CancelHate campaign and stand up against online hate.

For more information, visit https://link.puresquare.com/MentalWellness

About PureSquare

PureSquare has a 15-year history of success through its subsidiary brands, including the industry-leading PureVPN. Leveraging its expertise and resources, PureSquare has built upon this legacy of excellence to drive innovation and growth across its entire portfolio, enabling each brand to thrive in its own right. Brands under PureSquare include PureVPN, PureKeep, PurePrivacy, PureEncrypt, PureDome and PureWL. For more information, visit www.puresquare.com.

Contact Information

PureSquare Press
press@puresquare.com

SOURCE: PureSquare

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754651/PureSquare-Launches-Anti-Harassment-Initiative-in-Partnership-With-Life-After-Hate-to-Combat-Online-Hate

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.