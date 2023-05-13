This news release constitutes "a designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated December 23, 2022 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 7, 2022.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2023) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) ("WonderFi" or the "Company") announces that in advance of its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held on June 20, 2023 in connection with shareholder approval of the Company's previously announced business combination with Coinsquare Ltd. and CoinSmart Financial Inc. (the "Transaction"), which is anticipated to create the largest Canadian-domiciled registered crypto-asset trading platform, Andrei Poliakov has tendered his resignation to the Company effective as of May 12, 2023.

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better, unified access to digital assets through its two Canadian owned and operated, fully registered crypto-trading platforms Bitbuy and Coinberry. Bitbuy is Canada's first registered digital asset marketplace, boasting over 400,000 registered users, and serving both beginner and advanced traders, institutions, and corporate clients. Coinberry, with a user base of over 200,000, is designed for crypto novices and retail traders. Going forward, WonderFi is dedicated to providing its users with access to new regulated verticals designed to generate modern wealth. To learn more about WonderFi, please visit www.wonder.fi.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", or variations of such words.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: a revision to the date of the Company's projected shareholder meeting on June 20, 2023, the ability of the Company to work effectively with strategic investors; the inability of WonderFi, Coinsquare Ltd. and CoinSmart Financial Inc. (the "Companies") to integrate successfully (including the retention of key employees) such that the anticipated benefits of the Transaction are realized; the ability to realize synergies and cost savings at the times, and to the extent, anticipated; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers, competitors and other key stakeholders; the inability of the Companies to obtain the necessary regulatory, stock exchange, shareholder and other approvals which may be required for the Transaction; the inability of the Companies to close the Transaction on the terms and timing described herein, or at all; and changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, changes in applicable laws, and compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. A more fulsome description of risk factors that may impact our business, financial condition and results of operation is set out in our management's discussion and analysis and financial statements for the for the period ended March 31, 2023, as well as our annual information form, available on SEDAR.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not approved or disapproved of the information contained in this release.

