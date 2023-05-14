Frequentis: Frequentis,global supplier of communication and information systems for control centres with safety-critical tasks, will develop and supply a customised communication system for the entire French rail network, as part of its strategic development plan to transform its network by 2030. The railway communication project FERCOM will pave the way for SNCF Réseau to transition to the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS). "As an active player in shaping FRMCS, Frequentis is a key participant in setting industry standards and supporting customers with their goals for a fully digital railway," says Tom Karl, Frequentis Vice President Public Transport.Frequentis: weekly performance: 0.33% (From the 21st Austria weekly ...

