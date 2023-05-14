Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list 99Starz (STZ) on May 16, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the STZ/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 9:00 UTC on May 16, 2023.





As a project in the rapidly growing web3 gaming and metaverse economy, 99Starz's mission is a commitment to empowering gamers, guilds, studios, and investors through the use of cutting-edge Web3 products and services, to enable mass adoption of the new paradigm. Its native token, STZ, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on May 16, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing 99Starz

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of 99Strarz (STZ), a blockchain gaming eco, bringing the play-to-earn game model to millions of gamers through guilds creation and NFT renting - allowing to maximize player rewards and ease of cooperation.

At the heart of 99Starz is the Gamefied asset management system that allows users to easily track, manage, and monetize their digital assets in a gamified environment. With Gamefied, users can turn their virtual assets into tangible rewards and will ultimately be able to move their assets freely within games and metaverses. It's a powerful tool for incentivizing engagement, generating revenue and creating a sense of community within the metaverse.

About STZ Token

STZ is a utility token that will be pivotal for the project's Gamified platform.

The token can be used to purchase in-game items, participate in special events, buy in-game assets, or even trade for other cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies. It can also be used as a means of attribution for game creators and developers: when players purchase in-game items or participate in events, a percentage of the transaction can be automatically allocated to the game's creators, providing a sustainable source of revenue for the development team. The token will be bridged to all major blockchains hosting the most popular non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystems to enable transactions between multi-platform players and communities.

Based on ERC-20, STZ has a total supply of 99 million (i.e., 99,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on May 16, 2023, investors who are interested in 99Starz can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of STZ token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

