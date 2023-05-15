Fidelis New Energy, LLC: Gas Storage Denmark and Fidelis New Energy enter into a Collaboration on CO2 Storage

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas Storage Denmark ("GSD") and Fidelis New Energy ("Fidelis") are proud to announce they have entered into collaboration concerning Fidelis' development, delivery, and operations of the Norne Carbon Storage Hub, a large, safe, and cost-effective onshore carbon storage system in Denmark. GSD will bring expertise, knowledge, and experiences on underground storage in general, and specifically the on-going CO2 pilot project in Stenlille.





The Danish State is finalizing the regulations for onshore carbon capture and storage ("CCS"). GSD and Fidelis are collaborating with the local Danish stakeholders to bring ESG-friendly, economically attractive decarbonization solutions aimed to accelerate decarbonization of Denmark and the EU.

Fidelis is developing the Norne Carbon Storage Hub, an onshore CO2 storage network in Denmark using the country's attractive subsurface characteristics for national and international CO2 storage. This network will provide CO2 emitting companies the opportunity to access cost-effective and safe decarbonization options and will help Denmark and other countries achieve ambitious 2030 and 2050 climate goals. The project plans to begin injecting CO2 into onshore storage structures by 2026 and targets the injection of 20 million tonnes per year or more by 2030. The Norne Carbon Storage Hub will be capable of receiving CO2 from local CO2 sources via pipeline and international CO2 sources via shipborne transport at multiple receiving facilities.

GSD has over 30 years of experience safely operating underground storage facilities in Denmark and will leverage their expertise by sharing knowledge and experience to support the development of the Norne Carbon Storage Hub. GSD has been managing storage in the Danish underground safely and effectively for decades, and the launch of their CO2 storage efforts in 2022 will apply their proven competencies to achieve positive climate impact and meet Denmark's climate targets. GSD is currently establishing a pilot for the first onshore CO2 storage facility in Denmark, and this collaboration is a way of ensuring that knowledge, experience and competences from the pilot is used to accelerate the Danish CCS ambition.

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Gas Storage Denmark, for their knowledge and experience will assist us in supporting the development of the Norne Carbon Storage Hub," says Ulrik Weuder of Fidelis New Energy Europe. "GSD brings decades of operations and ownership of subsurface storage facilities in Denmark, bringing invaluable expertise to our partnership," says Bengt Jarlsjo, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Operating Officer of Fidelis New Energy. He added, "GSD, Ross Energy, and Fidelis' combined Danish subsurface knowledge, well management, and onshore CO2 storage experience for the Norne Carbon Storage Hub brings cost-effective and permanent abatement of CO2 emissions at a cost that keeps Denmark globally competitive."

"GSD is currently establishing a pilot for the first onshore CO2 storage facility in Denmark," says Adam Elb æ k, CEO of GSD, "and this collaboration is a great example of how we can ensure that knowledge, experience and competences from the pilot are used to accelerate the Danish CCS ambition."

Gas Storage Denmark joins this important collaboration, as an knowledge and competence partner to develop the Norne Carbon Storage Hub with Fidelis and Ross Energy (see press release here) the partnership's well management and subsurface development partner.

About Fidelis New Energy

Fidelis New Energy creates, owns, and operates climate impact infrastructure across the project lifecycle, including infrastructure origination, engineering/design, investment, delivery, and operational asset management. Fidelis focuses primarily on carbon capture, utilization and sequestration, renewable fuels, low or negative carbon intensity products, and decarbonization innovation and technology.

The Fidelis approach builds upon our proprietary ESG-centric RACER framework where we collaborate with a diverse set of industry experts to select attractive markets and projects, then work collaboratively and iteratively to improve environmental and financial performance by utilizing proven technologies from leading global providers.

Fidelis has a portfolio of patent pending technologies providing climate benefits through the innovative integration of proven technologies. To learn more about these technologies, including CO2PowerGrow, please visit www.fidelisnewenergy.com.

Fidelis New Energy is headquartered in Houston, Texas with offices in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Copenhagen, Denmark. For more information, visit our website.

About Gas Storage Denmark

Gas Storage Denmark A/S owns and operates Denmark's two underground natural gas storage facilities - the aquifer pore storage facility at Stenlille in the central part of Zealand and the salt cavern facility at Lille Torup in northern Jutland. GSD will leverage their unique and valuable underground storage capabilities into the green transition, where underground storage will be a critical element. GSD are establishing a pilot CO2 storage project in Stenlille, where full scale value chains will be established from emitter to permanent storage. GSD is committed to sharing the knowledge and experience from our operation and projects to the sector in general, with the stated purpose of accelerating the Danish ambition for CO2 storage.

About Ross Energy

Ross Energy is a Danish full-service well management and subsurface company with 30 years of industry experience and a proven track record of delivering successful well engineering projects. Ross Energy leverages its expertise and experience in subsurface geology, logistics, well engineering and drilling supervision across Denmark and Northern Europe also in the growing and important area of carbon storage. By drawing on expertise from the Oil & Gas industry and applying it to de-risk and mature geothermal and CCS projects, Ross Energy ensures safe, accurate processes and a better utilization of resources, that not only benefits drilling operations, but the green transition in a broader sense. Ross Energy has the deep understanding of carbon storage and geothermal well delivery, that is required to provide complete life-cycle service from project inception through design and engineering to drilling and completion of wells. For more information visit www.rossenergy.dk.

