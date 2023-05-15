St. Charles, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - The Jank Guitar Store Records releases the latest single by Le Jank, titled "Worn Tires." The song is an upbeat anthem inspired by the journey of a seven-time Formula 1 world champion.





Le Jank, the North American duo known for their guitar-driven Jank music, has released their sixth studio single, "Worn Tires," paying tribute to the resilience of a Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team driver.

Le Jank draws inspiration from the driver's remarkable triumphs in the sport, having won seven world championships and widely considered to be the best driver in F1 history. The driver's dedication, passion, and resilience have been a source of inspiration for many, including Le Jank.

Released on the driver's birthday, "Worn Tires" tells a story of the mental fortitude required to push through near-impossible days of unfairness, unbalanced scrutiny, criticism, and failure when the stakes are at their highest. While inspired by a true story of sport, "Worn Tires" celebrates the resilience and determination of anyone in a high performance position with people who depend on them to drive despite the uncertainty, pressure, and demands of their position.

Le Jank says, "Every true business mogul has to learn how to drive on their worn tires. "Worn Tires" is a song about pushing through difficult times, overcoming obstacles that come our way, and never giving up on our dreams. It's about the mental fortitude required to drive on worn tires and the determination to perform at an elite level."

Le Jank is a North American duo that makes music telling unexpected stories that captivate listeners. "Worn Tires" debuted on streaming services in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, Brazil, France, and more and received airtime on iHeartRadio, Audacy, and Rogers Sports & Media terrestrial, and online radio stations.

About The Jank Guitar Store Records

The Jank Guitar Store Records is an independent record label that provides services including music publishing, music recording, video production, sync licensing, artist development, book publishing, and merchandising as well as a suite of content and tools for guitarists. The label represents artists creating Jank music - a sub-genre of pop.

