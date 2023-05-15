InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 15

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / The Company announces that on 12 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 12 May 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,800 Lowest price paid per share: £ 52.6400 Highest price paid per share: £ 53.3600 Average price paid per share: £ 52.8853

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,838,669 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,800 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 12 May 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,800 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 53.3600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 52.6400 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 52.8853

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 12/05/2023 08:21:06 BST 72 53.3600 XLON 765741808749509 12/05/2023 08:49:48 BST 66 53.1000 XLON 765741808751791 12/05/2023 09:13:44 BST 93 53.0800 XLON 765741808753691 12/05/2023 09:28:18 BST 80 53.0200 XLON 765741808754500 12/05/2023 09:59:36 BST 78 52.9000 XLON 765741808756395 12/05/2023 10:11:24 BST 92 52.8600 XLON 765741808756948 12/05/2023 10:40:40 BST 96 52.6400 XLON 765741808758601 12/05/2023 11:11:47 BST 72 52.8200 XLON 765741808760072 12/05/2023 11:46:11 BST 123 52.9000 XLON 765741808761484 12/05/2023 12:30:48 BST 86 52.7200 XLON 765741808763163 12/05/2023 12:59:09 BST 97 52.6400 XLON 765741808764217 12/05/2023 13:28:50 BST 86 52.9400 XLON 765741808765814 12/05/2023 13:46:03 BST 75 52.9600 XLON 765741808766747 12/05/2023 14:06:58 BST 89 52.9600 XLON 765741808768034 12/05/2023 14:26:24 BST 96 52.9600 XLON 765741808769135 12/05/2023 14:32:41 BST 75 52.9800 XLON 765741808770420 12/05/2023 14:40:12 BST 8 52.9600 XLON 765741808771740 12/05/2023 14:40:12 BST 79 52.9600 XLON 765741808771739 12/05/2023 14:48:01 BST 95 52.9600 XLON 765741808773135 12/05/2023 14:55:46 BST 83 53.0400 XLON 765741808774689 12/05/2023 14:59:52 BST 76 53.0800 XLON 765741808775369 12/05/2023 15:08:46 BST 98 52.9200 XLON 765741808777091 12/05/2023 15:15:30 BST 73 52.9800 XLON 765741808777880 12/05/2023 15:19:14 BST 77 53.0000 XLON 765741808778357 12/05/2023 15:29:29 BST 107 52.9400 XLON 765741808779400 12/05/2023 15:38:28 BST 118 52.8400 XLON 765741808780806 12/05/2023 15:50:39 BST 108 52.7600 XLON 765741808782139 12/05/2023 16:00:26 BST 141 52.7200 XLON 765741808783580 12/05/2023 16:07:44 BST 80 52.7000 XLON 765741808784617 12/05/2023 16:12:30 BST 87 52.7000 XLON 765741808785331 12/05/2023 16:23:17 BST 72 52.7000 XLON 765741808787218 12/05/2023 16:26:55 BST 58 52.7000 XLON 765741808787785 12/05/2023 16:29:47 BST 64 52.7000 XLON 765741808788305

