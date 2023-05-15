Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Die wirklich große Aktienchance für Montag
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 | Ticker-Symbol: IC1H
Tradegate
11.05.23
12:36 Uhr
62,00 Euro
+1,00
+1,64 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,5061,0008:10
60,5061,0008:00
ACCESSWIRE
15.05.2023 | 08:02
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 15

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / The Company announces that on 12 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:12 May 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:2,800
Lowest price paid per share:£ 52.6400
Highest price paid per share:£ 53.3600
Average price paid per share:£ 52.8853

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,838,669 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,800 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 12 May 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,800

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.3600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 52.6400

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 52.8853

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

12/05/2023

08:21:06

BST

72

53.3600

XLON

765741808749509

12/05/2023

08:49:48

BST

66

53.1000

XLON

765741808751791

12/05/2023

09:13:44

BST

93

53.0800

XLON

765741808753691

12/05/2023

09:28:18

BST

80

53.0200

XLON

765741808754500

12/05/2023

09:59:36

BST

78

52.9000

XLON

765741808756395

12/05/2023

10:11:24

BST

92

52.8600

XLON

765741808756948

12/05/2023

10:40:40

BST

96

52.6400

XLON

765741808758601

12/05/2023

11:11:47

BST

72

52.8200

XLON

765741808760072

12/05/2023

11:46:11

BST

123

52.9000

XLON

765741808761484

12/05/2023

12:30:48

BST

86

52.7200

XLON

765741808763163

12/05/2023

12:59:09

BST

97

52.6400

XLON

765741808764217

12/05/2023

13:28:50

BST

86

52.9400

XLON

765741808765814

12/05/2023

13:46:03

BST

75

52.9600

XLON

765741808766747

12/05/2023

14:06:58

BST

89

52.9600

XLON

765741808768034

12/05/2023

14:26:24

BST

96

52.9600

XLON

765741808769135

12/05/2023

14:32:41

BST

75

52.9800

XLON

765741808770420

12/05/2023

14:40:12

BST

8

52.9600

XLON

765741808771740

12/05/2023

14:40:12

BST

79

52.9600

XLON

765741808771739

12/05/2023

14:48:01

BST

95

52.9600

XLON

765741808773135

12/05/2023

14:55:46

BST

83

53.0400

XLON

765741808774689

12/05/2023

14:59:52

BST

76

53.0800

XLON

765741808775369

12/05/2023

15:08:46

BST

98

52.9200

XLON

765741808777091

12/05/2023

15:15:30

BST

73

52.9800

XLON

765741808777880

12/05/2023

15:19:14

BST

77

53.0000

XLON

765741808778357

12/05/2023

15:29:29

BST

107

52.9400

XLON

765741808779400

12/05/2023

15:38:28

BST

118

52.8400

XLON

765741808780806

12/05/2023

15:50:39

BST

108

52.7600

XLON

765741808782139

12/05/2023

16:00:26

BST

141

52.7200

XLON

765741808783580

12/05/2023

16:07:44

BST

80

52.7000

XLON

765741808784617

12/05/2023

16:12:30

BST

87

52.7000

XLON

765741808785331

12/05/2023

16:23:17

BST

72

52.7000

XLON

765741808787218

12/05/2023

16:26:55

BST

58

52.7000

XLON

765741808787785

12/05/2023

16:29:47

BST

64

52.7000

XLON

765741808788305

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754783/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--May-15

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.