InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 15

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / The Company announces that on 12 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|12 May 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,800
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 52.6400
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 53.3600
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 52.8853
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,838,669 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,800 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 12 May 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
2,800
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 53.3600
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 52.6400
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 52.8853
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
12/05/2023
08:21:06
BST
72
53.3600
XLON
765741808749509
12/05/2023
08:49:48
BST
66
53.1000
XLON
765741808751791
12/05/2023
09:13:44
BST
93
53.0800
XLON
765741808753691
12/05/2023
09:28:18
BST
80
53.0200
XLON
765741808754500
12/05/2023
09:59:36
BST
78
52.9000
XLON
765741808756395
12/05/2023
10:11:24
BST
92
52.8600
XLON
765741808756948
12/05/2023
10:40:40
BST
96
52.6400
XLON
765741808758601
12/05/2023
11:11:47
BST
72
52.8200
XLON
765741808760072
12/05/2023
11:46:11
BST
123
52.9000
XLON
765741808761484
12/05/2023
12:30:48
BST
86
52.7200
XLON
765741808763163
12/05/2023
12:59:09
BST
97
52.6400
XLON
765741808764217
12/05/2023
13:28:50
BST
86
52.9400
XLON
765741808765814
12/05/2023
13:46:03
BST
75
52.9600
XLON
765741808766747
12/05/2023
14:06:58
BST
89
52.9600
XLON
765741808768034
12/05/2023
14:26:24
BST
96
52.9600
XLON
765741808769135
12/05/2023
14:32:41
BST
75
52.9800
XLON
765741808770420
12/05/2023
14:40:12
BST
8
52.9600
XLON
765741808771740
12/05/2023
14:40:12
BST
79
52.9600
XLON
765741808771739
12/05/2023
14:48:01
BST
95
52.9600
XLON
765741808773135
12/05/2023
14:55:46
BST
83
53.0400
XLON
765741808774689
12/05/2023
14:59:52
BST
76
53.0800
XLON
765741808775369
12/05/2023
15:08:46
BST
98
52.9200
XLON
765741808777091
12/05/2023
15:15:30
BST
73
52.9800
XLON
765741808777880
12/05/2023
15:19:14
BST
77
53.0000
XLON
765741808778357
12/05/2023
15:29:29
BST
107
52.9400
XLON
765741808779400
12/05/2023
15:38:28
BST
118
52.8400
XLON
765741808780806
12/05/2023
15:50:39
BST
108
52.7600
XLON
765741808782139
12/05/2023
16:00:26
BST
141
52.7200
XLON
765741808783580
12/05/2023
16:07:44
BST
80
52.7000
XLON
765741808784617
12/05/2023
16:12:30
BST
87
52.7000
XLON
765741808785331
12/05/2023
16:23:17
BST
72
52.7000
XLON
765741808787218
12/05/2023
16:26:55
BST
58
52.7000
XLON
765741808787785
12/05/2023
16:29:47
BST
64
52.7000
XLON
765741808788305
