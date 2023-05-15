Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Die wirklich große Aktienchance für Montag
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142QE | ISIN: CY0106002112 | Ticker-Symbol: E5S1
Frankfurt
12.05.23
08:00 Uhr
3,640 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATALAYA MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATALAYA MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8003,94008:01
ACCESSWIRE
15.05.2023 | 08:02
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Q1 2023 Financial Results

Q1 2023 Financial Results Positive start to 2023 supports optimism for full year production and costs

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM) is pleased to announce its unaudited quarterly results for the three months ended 31 March 2023 ("Q1 2023" or "Period"), together with its unaudited interim financial statements for Q1 2023.

Highlights

  • Positive financial performance including EBITDA of €24.4 million
  • Copper production of 12.1 kt at AISC of $3.12/lb Cu, despite the decision to bring forward plant maintenance activities into Q1 2023
  • The publication of the new Riotinto PEA and grant of environmental permits at Masa Valverde reinforce Atalaya's optionality and growth potential in the Riotinto District
  • Continued investments made in growth, cost reductions and decarbonisation, including exploration, E-LIX Phase I and the 50 MW solar plant
  • Balance sheet remains strong with net cash of €55.3 million
  • On track to meet full year 2023 outlook due to steady operational performance and improved electricity prices

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3433Z_1-2023-5-15.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Atalaya Mining Plc
1 Lampousas Street
1095 Nicosia, Cyprus
Tel: +357 22442705
Fax: +357 22442708
www.atalayamining.com

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754791/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Q1-2023-Financial-Results

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.