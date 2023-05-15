Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Q1 2023 Financial Results

Q1 2023 Financial Results Positive start to 2023 supports optimism for full year production and costs

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM) is pleased to announce its unaudited quarterly results for the three months ended 31 March 2023 ("Q1 2023" or "Period"), together with its unaudited interim financial statements for Q1 2023.

Highlights

Positive financial performance including EBITDA of €24.4 million

Copper production of 12.1 kt at AISC of $3.12/lb Cu, despite the decision to bring forward plant maintenance activities into Q1 2023

The publication of the new Riotinto PEA and grant of environmental permits at Masa Valverde reinforce Atalaya's optionality and growth potential in the Riotinto District

Continued investments made in growth, cost reductions and decarbonisation, including exploration, E-LIX Phase I and the 50 MW solar plant

Balance sheet remains strong with net cash of €55.3 million

On track to meet full year 2023 outlook due to steady operational performance and improved electricity prices

