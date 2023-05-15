Today, Yahoo announced a strategic partnership with Samba TV, the global leader in TV data and analytics, to provide advertisers with a holistic advanced TV solution to enhance omni-screen campaign targeting and measurement within the Yahoo DSP for the first time across the UK and Canada. The deal is part of an extension and renewal of an existing partnership in Australia, launched in 2022 to help agencies plan, activate and measure TV budgets with greater efficiency and effectiveness.

Samba TV's first-party Smart TV data and proprietary measurement will be integrated into the Yahoo DSP in all three markets to help advertisers connect TV audiences from the biggest screen in the house to all digital channels for true incremental reach and frequency. Combined with Yahoo's consent-based Identity Graph, fuelled by 200 billion daily cross-screen signals derived from direct consumer touchpoints, across Yahoo's ecosystem of products and services, advertisers will be able to unlock better omni-screen performance and ROI at scale.

Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, Chief Revenue Officer at Yahoo said: "Our partnership with Samba TV brings an enhanced Advanced TV solution to our Yahoo DSP and to clients across these strategic markets. Bridging linear TV and online digital audiences enables advertisers to maximise the effectiveness of their TV budgets and reach the right audiences across every screen seamlessly, without repeating ads needlessly. This first-of-its-kind partnership was launched in Australia last year and we're thrilled to renew the relationship and expand into the UK and Canada. Advertisers can pool their TV and digital budgets to plan and measure audiences with Samba TV's data and target audience segments created and curated by the Yahoo DSP in order to maximise campaign impact."

David Barker, Senior Vice President of International Sales at Samba TV said: "This partnership brings together the best of Yahoo's impressive tech stack and Samba TV's comprehensive TV data and analytics. The expansion of our partnership across the three markets reflects a joint ambition to bring innovative solutions that connect advertisers with valuable audiences with greater precision, scale and seamless ad experiences."

About Yahoo

Yahoo serves as a trusted guide to hundreds of millions of consumers globally with its portfolio of iconic brands that includes Yahoo News, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Mail, Yahoo Search, AOL, Engadget, TechCrunch, Rivals and many more. For brands and agencies, Yahoo Advertising offers omnichannel solutions, premium content and powerful cross-channel data to engage audiences and deliver results. To learn more about Yahoo, please visit yahooinc.com.

About Samba TV

Samba TV has transformed the TV from a pane of glass on the wall to a window into the heart of audiences. We are the global leader in television data and technology powering real-time insights and audience targeting to enable unparalleled marketing efficiency and effectiveness. The company's proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in televisions, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Our independent measurement has future-proofed advertising for the next generation, empowering advertisers to connect with their audiences on any platform, across every screen.

