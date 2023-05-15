TVM Capital Healthcare opens office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, UAE and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TVM Capital Healthcare, a global specialist healthcare private equity firm operating in emerging markets, announced today the opening of a new office in the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The purpose of the new office is to advise the group and its portfolio companies as they grow their operational footprint in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the largest market in the region. Establishing this local office comes after TVM Capital Healthcare successfully expanded its portfolio company Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center from the UAE to KSA in the year 2019. With establishing this new presence, TVM Capital Healthcare expands its global network already spanning the U.S., Europe, MENA and Southeast Asia, adding local healthcare advisory and operating expertise to its international team. The local office presence shall focus on supporting portfolios companies financed by TVM Capital Healthcare's growth capital funds to complement the region's healthcare system, help fulfill demand for currently underserved healthcare verticals, and improve access to quality healthcare services locally.





Orhan Osmansoy, Managing Partner of TVM Capital Healthcare and Director of the new office commented: "Saudi Arabia today provides excellent growth opportunities for the specialist healthcare sector, which is our key expertise. We have been active in Saudi Arabia for a long time, but our new presence in Riyadh enables us to expand and deepen our local relationships and interact even more closely with investors, regulators, our peers in the industry, and entrepreneurs in the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia is the economic powerhouse in the region, and we are looking forward to supporting the Government's Health Sector Transformation Program as outlined in the Vision 2030."

Othman Abahussein, Operating Partner at TVM Capital Healthcare, Director of the new office based in Riyadh, added: "The Health Sector Transformation Program aims to make the local health sector more comprehensive, effective and integrated, based on the health needs of the individual and society at large. I am looking forward to working with all stakeholders to bring top notch healthcare solutions using our global presence and network, closer to patients and their families in our country."

About TVM Capital Healthcare

TVM Capital Healthcare is an emerging markets-focused healthcare private equity firm with investment teams based in Dubai and Singapore. TVM Capital Healthcare is also present in Munich, Boston, Ho Chi Minh City, and now Riyadh. The firm invests expansion and growth capital in healthcare companies with a focus on specialized and tech-enabled healthcare services, digital health solutions and platforms, as well as manufacturing companies in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and diagnostics. Investment and operating partners as well as a strong group of Senior Advisors have long-standing international track records in healthcare and life sciences investing, active board work, contributions to strategy development and implementation, governance and ESG, healthcare M&A, initial public offerings and deep healthcare operations experience. The firm partners with local Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian management teams to build domestic or regional sector champions and selectively backs companies from Europe or North America for expansion into the firm's target geographies.

TVM Capital Healthcare's investment and operating approach combines strong commercial value creation and returns with responsible investing and a comprehensive ESG framework to build impactful, sustainable and well-governed companies, delivering excellent healthcare services, with continued growth and job creation, in a fair and diverse workplace.

TVM Capital Healthcare is a U.N. PRI signatory since 2015, a longstanding member of GPCA, a member of 2X Global, a signatory of Ethical Principles in Healthcare (EPiHC) and Investors for Health (I4H), initiatives of the International Finance Corporation of the World Bank (IFC), promoting healthcare growth and ethical principles in healthcare to build transparent and resilient health systems.

About Orhan Osmansoy

About Othman Abahussein

