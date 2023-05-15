Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe: Hier heute noch handeln? Große Kurschance nach Ad-hoc-Meldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ABB5 | ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13 | Ticker-Symbol: FKV1
Frankfurt
15.05.23
08:07 Uhr
0,181 Euro
+0,001
+0,56 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.05.2023 | 08:06
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - High gold grades seen in trenching

Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - High gold grades seen in trenching

PR Newswire

London, May 14

15 May 2023

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy" or the "Company")

HIGH GOLD GRADES SEEN IN TRENCHING ON

NORTHERN IRELAND GOLD TARGET

  • High grade bedrock gold intersected
  • 1m @ 64.3g/t gold in channel samples
  • Bedrock source of high grade gold (up to 123.0g/t Au) in breccia samples confirmed
  • 17.5g/t gold in grab sample - 35 metres to south of breccia samples discovery

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, is pleased to announce assay results from a trenching programme at its Mines Royal (Newtownhamilton) option area in County Armagh. The results included a gold intersection of 1.0m at 64.3g/t gold. The programme was carried out in conjunction with the Company's joint venture partner, Demir Export A.?.

Channel samples returning 1.0m @ 64.3g/t Au from the trenching programme have confirmed the bedrock source of the high grade (up to 123.0g/t Au) quartz breccia samples discovered in the area (announced by the Company on 22 February 2023).

Trenching, approximately 35 metres to the south of this discovery, has identified quartz breccia, interpreted to be the same zone, from which a grab sample returned 17.5g/t Au.

Systematic sampling of the trenching at this gold target has also identified a mineralised quartz vein, which returned values up to 2.7g/t Au, together with a mineralised fault gouge, which returned values up to 0.5g/t Au.

A drilling programme has commenced to follow up on these high grade results.

This release has been approved by EurGeol Andrew Murrells PGeo, who is a member of the Company's technical staff and holds a BSc in Geology, in accordance with the guidance note for Mining, Oil & Gas Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange in respect of AIM Companies, which outlines standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, commented:

"It is highly encouraging to confirm the bedrock source of the high grade gold mineralisation and to identify gold in quartz breccia over thirty five metres away in the same target area. This trenching programme has further highlighted the potential of this area, with further gold zones identified in quartz veins and fault gouge together with the high grade quartz breccia initially discovered."

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)		Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss

First Equity Limited (Broker)
Jason Robertson

Lothbury Financial Services
Tel: +44-20-7330-1883


Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at:www.conroygold.com

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.