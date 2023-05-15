Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 20/2023

PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.06.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2023 - Saunum Group SAUNA Public offering TLN 17.05.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2023 - Grab2Go GRB2G Public offering TLN 23.05.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2023 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2023 Novaturas NTU1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB23027B LTGNB23027B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2023 Rokiškio suris RSU1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2023 Grigeo GRG1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.05.2023 East West Agro EWA1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2023 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2023 Citadele banka CBL Interim report, 3 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2023 Bigbank BIGB080033A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.05.2023 Harju Elekter HAE1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2023 Latvenergo ELEK005028A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2023 Harju Elekter HAE1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2023 Grab2Go GRB2G Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.05.2023 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Investors event TLN Horizon Capital NHC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2023 Trading holiday TLN RIG VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.05.2023 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.05.2023 Ignitis grupe IGNB020030A Coupon payment VLN date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.