GlobeNewswire
15.05.2023
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 20/2023

PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A         Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.04.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   30.06.2023                    securities        
                           auction          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 28.04.2023 - Saunum Group SAUNA         Public offering   TLN  
   17.05.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 08.05.2023 - Grab2Go GRB2G            Public offering   TLN  
   23.05.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.05.2023 Novaturas NTU1L           Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.05.2023 Novaturas NTU1L           Audited annual   VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.05.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGCB23027B LTGNB23027B       securities        
                           auction          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.05.2023 Rokiškio suris RSU1L        Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.05.2023 Grigeo GRG1L            Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.05.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L       Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.05.2023 East West Agro EWA1L        Dividend record   VLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.05.2023 LHV Group LHV            Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.05.2023 Citadele banka CBL         Interim report, 3  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.05.2023 Bigbank BIGB080033A         Coupon payment   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.05.2023 Harju Elekter HAE1T         Dividend ex-date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2023 Latvenergo ELEK005028A       Coupon payment   RIG  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2023 Arco Vara ARC1T           Annual General   TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2023 Harju Elekter HAE1T         Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Dividend ex-date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2023 Grab2Go GRB2G            Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.05.2023 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Investors event   TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHC                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.05.2023                   Trading holiday   TLN RIG
                                     VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.05.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.05.2023 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T       Interim report, 3  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.05.2023 Ignitis grupe IGNB020030A      Coupon payment   VLN  
                           date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
