Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Trading statement for the twelve months ended 31 March 2023

Global Ports Holding Plc

Trading statement for the twelve months ended 31 March 2023

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today issues a trading update for the period from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023.

12 months ended 12 months ended YoY change 3 months ended 3 months ended Key Financials & KPIs1 31-Mar-23 31-Mar-22 (%) 31-Mar-23 31-Mar-22 Passengers (m)2 9.2 2.4 281% 2.4 0.9 Total Revenue (USDm) 213.4 128.4 66% 39.5 21.2 Adjusted Revenue (USDm)3 117.2 40.3 191% 25.0 12.1 Segmental EBITDA (USDm)4 80.0 12.9 519% 16.1 4.9 Adjusted EBITDA (USDm)5 72.7 7.0 937% 13.5 2.6 Segmental EBITDA Margin (%) 68.3% 32.1% 64.5% 40.1% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 62.0% 17.4% 54.2% 21.8% 31-Mar-23 31-Mar-22 Gross Debt (IFRS) (USDm) 676.0 598.6 13% Gross Debt ex IFRS 16 Leases (USDm) 615.9 534.7 15% Net Debt ex IFRS 16 Leases (USDm) 497.5 435.0 14% Cash and Cash Equivalents (USDm) 118.4 99.7 19%

Notes 1. All USD refers to United States Dollar unless otherwise stated 2. Passenger numbers refer to consolidated and managed portfolio consolidation perimeter; hence it excludesequity accounted ports La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore, Venice and Vigo. 3. Adjusted revenue is calculated as total revenue excluding IFRIC-12 construction revenue 4. Segmental EBITDA includes the EBITDA from all equity consolidated ports and the pro-rata Net Profit ofequity-accounted associates La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore, Venice and Vigo and the contribution from managementagreements 5. Adjusted EBITDA calculated as Segmental EBITDA less unallocated (holding company) expenses

Key Highlights

-- GPH welcomed 9.2 million passengers across the consolidated port network in the Reporting Period, a 281%increase on the prior Reporting Period

-- Adjusted Revenue for the Reporting Period was USD 117.2 million, a 191% increase on the USD 40.3 millionin the prior Reporting Period

-- Adjusted EBITDA rose 937% to USD 72.7 million, reflecting the positive impact of the significantly higherpassenger volumes and Adjusted Revenue and the continued tight control of OPEX, which rose by just 34%. -- In the fourth quarter we added Alicante Cruise Port to our network, signing a 15-year concessionagreement. This took the total number of new ports added in the Reporting Period to seven.

-- Based on current call lists across our current consolidated and managed cruise port network wecurrently forecast to welcome 11.8 million passengers in the upcoming 2024 Reporting Period. Passenger volumesare set to increase further as we expect to add San Juan Cruise Port and St Lucia Cruise Port to the GPHnetwork in the 2024 Reporting Period

-- Shortly after the end of the Reporting Period:? Nassau Cruise Port successfully refinanced part of its indebtedness, reducing the cost of debt asa result, and ? Ege Port entered into an extension agreement, extending the current concession by additional 19years.

Balance Sheet

At 31 March 2023 IFRS Gross Debt was USD 676.0 million (Ex IFRS-16 Leases Gross Debt: USD 615.9 million), compared to Gross Debt at 31 March 2022 of USD 598.6 million (Ex IFRS-16 Leases Gross Debt: USD 534.7 million).

The main drivers for the increase in Gross Debt were the partial drawdown of the growth facility under the Sixth Street loan (USD 38.5 million) to finance the Ege Port concession extension, additional loans and bonds to finance the expected CAPEX for recent European acquisitions (Malta bond, and bank loans at Tarragona Cruise Port and Canary Island Cruise Ports, combined USD 25.4 million), in addition to accrued (PIK) interest under the Sixth Street loan partially offset by scheduled loan amortizations.

Net debt Ex IFRS-16 Leases was USD 497.5 million at the end of the Reporting Period compared to USD 435.0 million as at 31 March 2022. At 31 March 2023, GPH had cash and cash equivalents of USD 118.4 million, compared to USD 99.7 million at 31 March 2022.

The additional Gross Debt incurred described above had no material impact to Net Debt as the funds remained on balance sheet as cash as at 31.03.2023 and have been invested shortly after the end of the Reporting Period (Ege Extension) or will be invested (debt raised for European expansion). The main driver of the decrease in cash during the Reporting Period was Net Capital expenditure of USD 107.1 million, the majority of which was for the ongoing investment into Nassau Cruise Port, partially offset by operating cash flows of approximately USD 60 million, reflecting the growth in Adjusted EBITDA.

Nassau Cruise Port Re-financing

Shortly after the end of the Reporting Period, Nassau Cruise Port successfully refinanced its local bond issued in June 2020. The refinancing resulted in an increase in the nominal outstanding amount to USD 145 million (from USD 134.4 million) and a reduction in the fixed coupon to 6.0% (from 8.0%), reducing the annual interest payment by USD 2.0 million. The maturity date of 2040 remains unchanged as does the principle repayment schedule which is ten equal annual payments from June 2031. The bond remains non-recourse to GPH or any other Group entity.

Ege Port, Kusadasi Concession Extension

Shortly after the end of the Reporting Period GPH was reached an agreement to extend its concession agreement for Ege Port, Kusadasi. The original concession agreement was due to expire in July 2033, and following this extension agreement, the concession will now expire in July 2052.

In exchange for the extension of the existing concession agreement, Ege Port has paid an upfront concession fee of TRY 725.4 million (USD 38 million). In addition, Ege Port has committed to invest up to a further 10% of the upfront concession fee within the next 5 years into improving and enhancing the cruise port and retail facilities at the port, and will pay a variable concession fee equal to 5% of its gross revenues during the extension period starting after July 2033.

The up-front concession fee payment has been financed by partial utilisation, shortly before the end of the Reporting Period, of the USD 75 million growth facility provided by Sixth Street, previously announced on 24 May 2021 and approved by shareholders on 9 June 2021. As part of the additional draw down with Sixth Street, GPH has issued further warrants to Sixth Street representing additional 2.0% of GPH's fully diluted share capital (in addition to warrants issued at financial closing in July 2021 equivalent of 9.0% of GPH's fully diluted share capital).

The upfront concession fee has been funded by a capital increase at Ege Port. This capital increase was provided by GPH only, as a result, GPH's equity stake in Ege Port has increased to 90.5% (from 72.5%).

Malta bond issuance

Shortly before the end of the Reporting Period, GPH, through a 100% owned SPV in Malta, issued EUR 18.1 million of unsecured bonds due 2030 at the rate of 6.25% per annum. These bonds are guaranteed by GPH, and the proceeds will be used to partially finance GPH's investment plans for recent cruise port acquisitions in Europe.

Subordinated shareholder loans

Furthermore, GPH has received additional, long-term funding support from its largest shareholder Global Investment Holding in the form of additional subordinated shareholder loans to finance project expenses for expansion projects, debt service and general corporate purposes. As of the end of the Reporting Period, the total amount of subordinated shareholders loans received from GIH increased to approximately USD 25 million.

Operational Review

Given the strong performance of the Group and the continued growth in the number of ports in the network, it was decided during the Reporting Period to restructure the group's financial reporting. GPH will now report by geographic segment, which matches our organisational structure better.

Americas

GPH's operational performance in the Americas in the Reporting Period includes GPH's two Caribbean ports, Antigua Cruise Port and Nassau Cruise Port. Prince Rupert, Canada, which was added to the network during the Reporting Period, did not welcome its first cruise call until after the end of the Reporting Period.

Trading in the Americas region improved strongly, with passenger volumes of 4.4 million for the Reporting Period compared to just 1.5 million in the prior Reporting Period.

Nassau Cruise Port benefitted from its proximity to the key home ports in Florida and the cruise lines' near-term desire to operate a higher volume than normal of short cruises in this area at the expense of longer itineraries to other parts of the Caribbean. This decision helped Nassau Cruise Port report a 196% increase in cruise passengers to 3.8 million.

Nassau Cruise Port, on some days, is now hosting six cruise ships simultaneously, utilising the new berthing that was created as part of our significant investment into the port. On the 27th of February 2023, the port welcomed a record 28,554 passengers in a single day.

Our investment in the transformation of Nassau Cruise Port continued throughout the Reporting Period. Our vision for this iconic port is becoming a reality, and we believe this port will stand as a testament globally to our cruise port and destination development capabilities.

