DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 15-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 12 May 2023 it purchased a total of 184,601 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 104,601 Number of ordinary shares purchased 80,000 EUR1.0620 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.9280 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0540 GBP0.9200 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0590 GBP0.9230

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 679,506,911 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 3,704 1.0580 XDUB 10:41:02 00027703943TRDU1 2,987 1.0580 XDUB 10:42:56 00027703959TRDU1 231 1.0580 XDUB 10:42:56 00027703960TRDU1 242 1.0580 XDUB 10:42:56 00027703961TRDU1 222 1.0580 XDUB 10:43:14 00027703964TRDU1 5,646 1.0580 XDUB 10:44:53 00027703968TRDU1 1,950 1.0600 XDUB 11:12:20 00027704184TRDU1 1,050 1.0600 XDUB 11:12:20 00027704185TRDU1 2,541 1.0600 XDUB 11:33:13 00027704365TRDU1 1,918 1.0600 XDUB 11:33:45 00027704370TRDU1 2,792 1.0600 XDUB 11:33:45 00027704371TRDU1 2,710 1.0620 XDUB 11:48:42 00027704588TRDU1 3,750 1.0620 XDUB 11:48:42 00027704589TRDU1 4,182 1.0620 XDUB 11:48:42 00027704590TRDU1 5,426 1.0620 XDUB 12:55:28 00027705343TRDU1 1,745 1.0620 XDUB 12:55:28 00027705344TRDU1 1,150 1.0620 XDUB 12:55:28 00027705345TRDU1 595 1.0620 XDUB 12:55:28 00027705346TRDU1 137 1.0620 XDUB 12:55:28 00027705347TRDU1 1,460 1.0620 XDUB 12:55:28 00027705348TRDU1 148 1.0620 XDUB 12:55:28 00027705349TRDU1 1,460 1.0620 XDUB 12:55:28 00027705350TRDU1 673 1.0620 XDUB 12:55:28 00027705351TRDU1 229 1.0620 XDUB 12:55:28 00027705352TRDU1 778 1.0620 XDUB 12:55:28 00027705353TRDU1 65 1.0620 XDUB 12:55:28 00027705354TRDU1 1,685 1.0620 XDUB 12:55:28 00027705355TRDU1 220 1.0620 XDUB 12:55:28 00027705356TRDU1 755 1.0620 XDUB 12:55:28 00027705357TRDU1 221 1.0560 XDUB 13:34:36 00027705575TRDU1 2,601 1.0560 XDUB 13:35:35 00027705581TRDU1 2,953 1.0560 XDUB 13:46:35 00027705673TRDU1 221 1.0560 XDUB 13:58:55 00027705777TRDU1 2,820 1.0560 XDUB 13:58:55 00027705778TRDU1 2,806 1.0560 XDUB 14:11:37 00027705846TRDU1 2,924 1.0580 XDUB 14:22:33 00027705913TRDU1 2,799 1.0600 XDUB 14:31:39 00027706070TRDU1 2,644 1.0600 XDUB 14:36:53 00027706184TRDU1 1,750 1.0580 XDUB 14:40:22 00027706222TRDU1 984 1.0580 XDUB 14:40:22 00027706223TRDU1 759 1.0580 XDUB 14:40:22 00027706224TRDU1 263 1.0580 XDUB 14:40:22 00027706226TRDU1 1,971 1.0580 XDUB 14:40:22 00027706228TRDU1 2,336 1.0580 XDUB 14:40:22 00027706229TRDU1 148 1.0560 XDUB 14:59:56 00027706570TRDU1 1,414 1.0560 XDUB 14:59:56 00027706571TRDU1 361 1.0560 XDUB 15:03:51 00027706613TRDU1 2,266 1.0560 XDUB 15:03:51 00027706614TRDU1 428 1.0560 XDUB 15:10:23 00027706698TRDU1 2,058 1.0560 XDUB 15:10:23 00027706699TRDU1 400 1.0560 XDUB 15:10:23 00027706700TRDU1 1 1.0560 XDUB 15:17:08 00027706774TRDU1 1,792 1.0580 XDUB 15:18:32 00027706781TRDU1 963 1.0580 XDUB 15:18:32 00027706782TRDU1 4,121 1.0580 XDUB 15:25:18 00027706877TRDU1 2,558 1.0580 XDUB 15:25:18 00027706878TRDU1 305 1.0580 XDUB 15:25:18 00027706879TRDU1 568 1.0580 XDUB 15:25:18 00027706880TRDU1 2,884 1.0580 XDUB 15:25:18 00027706881TRDU1 3 1.0540 XDUB 15:53:27 00027707296TRDU1 2,681 1.0580 XDUB 16:21:56 00027707800TRDU1 383 1.0580 XDUB 16:21:56 00027707801TRDU1 415 1.0580 XDUB 16:21:56 00027707802TRDU1 1,442 1.0580 XDUB 16:21:56 00027707803TRDU1 455 1.0580 XDUB 16:21:56 00027707804TRDU1 452 1.0580 XDUB 16:22:18 00027707817TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,457 0.9280 XLON 09:19:01 00027702905TRDU1 2,640 0.9280 XLON 09:36:37 00027702999TRDU1 6,998 0.9230 XLON 09:38:47 00027703008TRDU1 563 0.9240 XLON 10:51:58 00027704026TRDU1 124 0.9240 XLON 10:56:30 00027704062TRDU1 2,525 0.9240 XLON 10:56:30 00027704063TRDU1 931 0.9240 XLON 11:18:44 00027704230TRDU1 2,480 0.9240 XLON 11:33:13 00027704364TRDU1 2,478 0.9270 XLON 11:48:54 00027704599TRDU1 1,577 0.9260 XLON 12:11:04 00027704959TRDU1 88 0.9260 XLON 12:25:30 00027705033TRDU1 86 0.9260 XLON 12:25:30 00027705034TRDU1 305 0.9260 XLON 12:25:30 00027705035TRDU1 5,108 0.9260 XLON 12:55:28 00027705341TRDU1 5,260 0.9230 XLON 12:55:28 00027705342TRDU1 2,700 0.9200 XLON 13:51:35 00027705733TRDU1 576 0.9200 XLON 14:08:51 00027705823TRDU1 1,799 0.9200 XLON 14:08:51 00027705824TRDU1 160 0.9200 XLON 14:22:24 00027705911TRDU1 4,990 0.9230 XLON 14:39:14 00027706211TRDU1 172 0.9210 XLON 14:39:14 00027706212TRDU1 2,000 0.9200 XLON 14:40:22 00027706225TRDU1 6,853 0.9200 XLON 14:40:22 00027706227TRDU1 439 0.9210 XLON 15:17:55 00027706776TRDU1 162 0.9210 XLON 15:17:55 00027706777TRDU1 273 0.9230 XLON 15:25:02 00027706864TRDU1 1,175 0.9230 XLON 15:25:02 00027706865TRDU1 2,300 0.9230 XLON 15:25:02 00027706866TRDU1 108 0.9210 XLON 15:25:02 00027706867TRDU1 216 0.9210 XLON 15:25:02 00027706868TRDU1 1,837 0.9210 XLON 15:25:02 00027706869TRDU1 4,828 0.9210 XLON 15:25:02 00027706870TRDU1 780 0.9200 XLON 15:57:31 00027707342TRDU1 2,340 0.9200 XLON 16:06:04 00027707408TRDU1 2,255 0.9230 XLON 16:21:45 00027707795TRDU1 2,000 0.9230 XLON 16:21:45 00027707796TRDU1 838 0.9230 XLON 16:21:45 00027707797TRDU1 2,959 0.9230 XLON 16:21:45 00027707798TRDU1 2,257 0.9240 XLON 16:27:20 00027707903TRDU1 2,363 0.9220 XLON 16:28:40 00027707949TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 243494 EQS News ID: 1632323 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1632323&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)