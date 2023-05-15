Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Anzeige
Montag, 15.05.2023
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
15.05.23
08:07 Uhr
1,050 Euro
-0,018
-1,69 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0541,08209:37
Dow Jones News
15.05.2023 | 08:31
102 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 15-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 12 May 2023 it purchased a total of 184,601 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            104,601 
Number of ordinary shares purchased                   80,000 
 
                            EUR1.0620 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.9280 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0540     GBP0.9200 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0590     GBP0.9230

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 679,506,911 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
3,704      1.0580        XDUB     10:41:02      00027703943TRDU1 
2,987      1.0580        XDUB     10:42:56      00027703959TRDU1 
231       1.0580        XDUB     10:42:56      00027703960TRDU1 
242       1.0580        XDUB     10:42:56      00027703961TRDU1 
222       1.0580        XDUB     10:43:14      00027703964TRDU1 
5,646      1.0580        XDUB     10:44:53      00027703968TRDU1 
1,950      1.0600        XDUB     11:12:20      00027704184TRDU1 
1,050      1.0600        XDUB     11:12:20      00027704185TRDU1 
2,541      1.0600        XDUB     11:33:13      00027704365TRDU1 
1,918      1.0600        XDUB     11:33:45      00027704370TRDU1 
2,792      1.0600        XDUB     11:33:45      00027704371TRDU1 
2,710      1.0620        XDUB     11:48:42      00027704588TRDU1 
3,750      1.0620        XDUB     11:48:42      00027704589TRDU1 
4,182      1.0620        XDUB     11:48:42      00027704590TRDU1 
5,426      1.0620        XDUB     12:55:28      00027705343TRDU1 
1,745      1.0620        XDUB     12:55:28      00027705344TRDU1 
1,150      1.0620        XDUB     12:55:28      00027705345TRDU1 
595       1.0620        XDUB     12:55:28      00027705346TRDU1 
137       1.0620        XDUB     12:55:28      00027705347TRDU1 
1,460      1.0620        XDUB     12:55:28      00027705348TRDU1 
148       1.0620        XDUB     12:55:28      00027705349TRDU1 
1,460      1.0620        XDUB     12:55:28      00027705350TRDU1 
673       1.0620        XDUB     12:55:28      00027705351TRDU1 
229       1.0620        XDUB     12:55:28      00027705352TRDU1 
778       1.0620        XDUB     12:55:28      00027705353TRDU1 
65        1.0620        XDUB     12:55:28      00027705354TRDU1 
1,685      1.0620        XDUB     12:55:28      00027705355TRDU1 
220       1.0620        XDUB     12:55:28      00027705356TRDU1 
755       1.0620        XDUB     12:55:28      00027705357TRDU1 
221       1.0560        XDUB     13:34:36      00027705575TRDU1 
2,601      1.0560        XDUB     13:35:35      00027705581TRDU1 
2,953      1.0560        XDUB     13:46:35      00027705673TRDU1 
221       1.0560        XDUB     13:58:55      00027705777TRDU1 
2,820      1.0560        XDUB     13:58:55      00027705778TRDU1 
2,806      1.0560        XDUB     14:11:37      00027705846TRDU1 
2,924      1.0580        XDUB     14:22:33      00027705913TRDU1 
2,799      1.0600        XDUB     14:31:39      00027706070TRDU1 
2,644      1.0600        XDUB     14:36:53      00027706184TRDU1 
1,750      1.0580        XDUB     14:40:22      00027706222TRDU1 
984       1.0580        XDUB     14:40:22      00027706223TRDU1 
759       1.0580        XDUB     14:40:22      00027706224TRDU1 
263       1.0580        XDUB     14:40:22      00027706226TRDU1 
1,971      1.0580        XDUB     14:40:22      00027706228TRDU1 
2,336      1.0580        XDUB     14:40:22      00027706229TRDU1 
148       1.0560        XDUB     14:59:56      00027706570TRDU1 
1,414      1.0560        XDUB     14:59:56      00027706571TRDU1 
361       1.0560        XDUB     15:03:51      00027706613TRDU1 
2,266      1.0560        XDUB     15:03:51      00027706614TRDU1 
428       1.0560        XDUB     15:10:23      00027706698TRDU1 
2,058      1.0560        XDUB     15:10:23      00027706699TRDU1 
400       1.0560        XDUB     15:10:23      00027706700TRDU1 
1        1.0560        XDUB     15:17:08      00027706774TRDU1 
1,792      1.0580        XDUB     15:18:32      00027706781TRDU1 
963       1.0580        XDUB     15:18:32      00027706782TRDU1 
4,121      1.0580        XDUB     15:25:18      00027706877TRDU1 
2,558      1.0580        XDUB     15:25:18      00027706878TRDU1 
305       1.0580        XDUB     15:25:18      00027706879TRDU1 
568       1.0580        XDUB     15:25:18      00027706880TRDU1 
2,884      1.0580        XDUB     15:25:18      00027706881TRDU1 
3        1.0540        XDUB     15:53:27      00027707296TRDU1 
2,681      1.0580        XDUB     16:21:56      00027707800TRDU1 
383       1.0580        XDUB     16:21:56      00027707801TRDU1 
415       1.0580        XDUB     16:21:56      00027707802TRDU1 
1,442      1.0580        XDUB     16:21:56      00027707803TRDU1 
455       1.0580        XDUB     16:21:56      00027707804TRDU1 
452       1.0580        XDUB     16:22:18      00027707817TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,457      0.9280        XLON     09:19:01      00027702905TRDU1 
2,640      0.9280        XLON     09:36:37      00027702999TRDU1 
6,998      0.9230        XLON     09:38:47      00027703008TRDU1 
563       0.9240        XLON     10:51:58      00027704026TRDU1 
124       0.9240        XLON     10:56:30      00027704062TRDU1 
2,525      0.9240        XLON     10:56:30      00027704063TRDU1 
931       0.9240        XLON     11:18:44      00027704230TRDU1 
2,480      0.9240        XLON     11:33:13      00027704364TRDU1 
2,478      0.9270        XLON     11:48:54      00027704599TRDU1 
1,577      0.9260        XLON     12:11:04      00027704959TRDU1 
88        0.9260        XLON     12:25:30      00027705033TRDU1 
86        0.9260        XLON     12:25:30      00027705034TRDU1 
305       0.9260        XLON     12:25:30      00027705035TRDU1 
5,108      0.9260        XLON     12:55:28      00027705341TRDU1 
5,260      0.9230        XLON     12:55:28      00027705342TRDU1 
2,700      0.9200        XLON     13:51:35      00027705733TRDU1 
576       0.9200        XLON     14:08:51      00027705823TRDU1 
1,799      0.9200        XLON     14:08:51      00027705824TRDU1 
160       0.9200        XLON     14:22:24      00027705911TRDU1 
4,990      0.9230        XLON     14:39:14      00027706211TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

172       0.9210        XLON     14:39:14      00027706212TRDU1 
2,000      0.9200        XLON     14:40:22      00027706225TRDU1 
6,853      0.9200        XLON     14:40:22      00027706227TRDU1 
439       0.9210        XLON     15:17:55      00027706776TRDU1 
162       0.9210        XLON     15:17:55      00027706777TRDU1 
273       0.9230        XLON     15:25:02      00027706864TRDU1 
1,175      0.9230        XLON     15:25:02      00027706865TRDU1 
2,300      0.9230        XLON     15:25:02      00027706866TRDU1 
108       0.9210        XLON     15:25:02      00027706867TRDU1 
216       0.9210        XLON     15:25:02      00027706868TRDU1 
1,837      0.9210        XLON     15:25:02      00027706869TRDU1 
4,828      0.9210        XLON     15:25:02      00027706870TRDU1 
780       0.9200        XLON     15:57:31      00027707342TRDU1 
2,340      0.9200        XLON     16:06:04      00027707408TRDU1 
2,255      0.9230        XLON     16:21:45      00027707795TRDU1 
2,000      0.9230        XLON     16:21:45      00027707796TRDU1 
838       0.9230        XLON     16:21:45      00027707797TRDU1 
2,959      0.9230        XLON     16:21:45      00027707798TRDU1 
2,257      0.9240        XLON     16:27:20      00027707903TRDU1 
2,363      0.9220        XLON     16:28:40      00027707949TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  243494 
EQS News ID:  1632323 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1632323&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
