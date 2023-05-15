Anzeige
Montag, 15.05.2023
Sonderausgabe: Hier heute noch handeln? Große Kurschance nach Ad-hoc-Meldung
15.05.2023 | 08:48
Invitation to presentation of Sectra's year-end report 2022/2023

LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) invites investors, analysts, and the media to a presentation of the company's year-end report by President Torbjörn Kronander and CFO Jessica Holmquist.

Publication of the year-end report: 8:15 a.m. (CEST) on June 2, 2023
Report presentation: 10:00 a.m. (CEST) on the same date

Participation will take place via Microsoft Teams. Questions can be posed using the chat function or by sending questions in advance via email to info.investor@sectra.com.

To participate, follow the instructions on investor.sectra.com/q4report2223. The broadcast will be made available on the same webpage after the conference.

Financial reporting

calendar

  • September 5, 2023: Three-month report
  • September 7, 2023: Annual general meeting
  • December 15, 2023: Six-month report
  • March 8, 2024: Nine-month report
  • June 5, 2024: Year-end report 2023/2024

For more information about Sectra's financial events and reports, visit investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations/.

Subscribe for information
To subscribe for financial reports, invitations and information from Sectra via email, please fill in your contact information at investor.sectra.com/subscribe.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2021/2022 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,949 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:
Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB, telephone +46 (0)13 23 52 04, e-mail info.investor@sectra.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-sectras-year-end-report-20222023-301824292.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
