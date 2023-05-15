Anzeige
Montag, 15.05.2023

PR Newswire
15.05.2023 | 09:00
81 Leser
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

[15.05.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.05.23

IE00BN4GXL63

24,119,000.00

EUR

0

211,865,428.53

8.7842

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.05.23

IE00BN4GXM70

10,080.00

SEK

0

893,642.97

88.6551

Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.05.23

IE00BMQ5Y557

478,600.00

EUR

0

48,294,393.72

100.9076

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.05.23

IE00BMDWWS85

120,002.00

USD

0

13,062,606.88

108.8532

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.05.23

IE00BN0T9H70

72,339.00

GBP

0

7,716,324.12

106.6689

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.05.23

IE00BKX90X67

81,231.00

EUR

0

8,441,176.63

103.9157

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.05.23

IE00BKX90W50

46,049.00

CHF

0

4,533,136.07

98.4416

Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.05.23

IE000V6NHO66

6,885,618.00

USD

0

62,406,059.87

9.0632

Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.05.23

IE000L1I4R94

3,020,380.00

USD

0

31,099,901.03

10.2967

Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.05.23

IE000LJG9WK1

639,740.00

GBP

0

6,514,855.26

10.1836


