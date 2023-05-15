Gilded Achieves Shariah Compliance Certification for its physical Gold Products by Amanie Advisors

Strengthening its presence in the MENA region by offering a wider audience, products that adhere to the highest ethical and religious standards in a safe and secure manner.

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilded, a prominent fintech company that focuses on making physical gold functional, announced today that its gold product has achieved Shariah compliance certification from Amanie Advisors Shariah Board, a leading advisory firm specializing in Shariah investments and Islamic finance solutions. This certification further strengthens Gilded's position as a trusted provider of safe, secure, and Shariah-compliant gold investment opportunities and enables it to serve an even wider audience of investors in the MENA region and beyond.





This certification is a significant milestone for Gilded, as the company's gold investment offering is confirmed as aligned with Shariah principles and adheres to the standards set by the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) on gold. For Gilded, receiving this certification is crucial in expanding its product's reach and demonstrating its commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity in its end-to-end process of payment, settlement, custody, and delivery of physical gold.

Firas Mallah, CEO of MENA, Gilded stated, "We are delighted to receive the Shariah compliance certification. This endorsement serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with a product that adheres to the highest ethical and religious standards. The MENA region is a key strategic market for us, and this certification will enable us to offer our Shariah-compliant gold investment opportunities to a broader range of investors seeking a safe, secure, and convenient platform. This certification further strengthens our position as a trusted provider of Shariah-compliant investment solutions and opens new growth opportunities for our company."

Ms. Maya Marissa Malek, CEO of Amanie Advisors said, "We are pleased to endorse Gilded's physical gold product and end-to-end process enabling more choices to the Islamic investor community."

The Shariah endorsement process undertaken by Amanie Advisors involved an in-depth review of Gilded's bar size offerings, payment, settlement, custody, and delivery. The review ensures that Gilded's end-to-end process complies with Shariah principles and Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAIOFI) standards on gold.

With Gilded's Shariah-compliance certification, clients seeking Swiss refined physical gold bars can now purchase them through Gilded's bank partners in the Middle East or directly through Gilded's proprietary platform.

About Gilded:

Gilded, founded in 2019, with a presence in the USA, Switzerland, UAE, and Jersey, Channel Islands, provides a different approach to owning physical assets by making them functional. Gilded clients have full ownership and title to allocated gold bars. The bars are ethically sourced through Swiss refiners, .9999 pure and satisfy LBMA standards. The bars are stored in insured Brinks vaults and independently audited. Local delivery can also be arranged. With a focus on security and customer service, Gilded has built a reputation as a trusted provider of gold ownership solutions.

About Amanie Advisors:

Amanie Advisors is a renowned Shariah advisory firm that provides Shariah-compliant solutions to financial institutions and corporations worldwide. Their award-winning services include Shariah advisory and consultancy, training and research & development for institutional and corporate clientele focusing on Islamic financial services.

For more information on Gilded's Shariah-compliant gold product and the company's proprietary platform, please visit https://gildedco.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2076257/Firas_Mallah.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gilded-achieves-shariah-compliance-certification-for-its-physical-gold-products-by-amanie-advisors-301824096.html