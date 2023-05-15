OptiGroup successfully raises EUR 100 million additional debt from leading investors

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup has raised EUR 100 million via a first lien term loan tap issue in a private transaction in addition to its current EUR 425m first lien and EUR 200m second lien debt financing. Leading international and Nordic institutions participated, and the transaction was oversubscribed. The strong interest is a clear indication of the market's confidence in the OptiGroup's ongoing growth journey. The proceeds will be used to accelerate growth of the Group, including through add-on acquisitions in the large and highly fragmented and attractive European B2B distribution market, estimated at EUR ~150 billion.

OptiGroup is a leading European distributor that provides customised supply solutions to over 100,000 B2B customers in over 20 countries. The Group has a broad product offering in Medical, Facility & Safety, Packaging Solutions, and Business Supplies.

The funding will further strengthen OptiGroup's target to enhance its position as a leading European B2B distributor. The Group has a strong track-record of successful and synergistic acquisitions, recently with Facility Trade Group and MaskeGruppen, two leading distributors of medical and facility products in the Benelux and Nordic regions, respectively. OptiGroup's M&A strategy continues to prove successful, and the Group has several potential targets in attractive market segments identified in the pipeline, in line with its business strategy.

In 2022, OptiGroup delivered a solid operational and financial performance, which generated revenues of EUR ~1.7 billion with growth of more than 20%, whereof organic growth of ~9%.

"We are very pleased to raise this debt funding, which will allow us to take significant steps in our journey towards becoming a strong market leader in the highly attractive B2B distribution market in Europe. For our internationalization and growth phase, the debt funding, and the support from our owners, will help us to drive further growth, including through acquisitions within not the least the Medical and Facility & Safety segments and Packaging Solutions." Sören Gaardboe, President and CEO at OptiGroup.

The shareholders of OptiGroup, with controlling owner FSN Capital VI continue to be committed in the business' growth journey.

"Since FSN Capital VI became majority owner of OptiGroup in March 2022, the Group has demonstrated that it has attractive customer offerings throughout Europe, which has led to its strong financial development. We are committed to support and work closely with the management team of OptiGroup, to continue the Group's profitable growth journey." Niclas Thiel, Principal at FSN Capital Partners (investment advisor to FSN Capital VI).

The transaction was led by Jefferies, JP Morgan, Danske Bank (lead joint bookrunners and lead arrangers) and Baker McKenzie (legal).





