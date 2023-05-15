

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against their major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-week high of 1.0751 against the NZ dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.0721.



Against the yen and the euro, the yen advanced to 4-day highs of 91.01 and 1.6260 from last week's closing quotes of 90.08 and 1.6327, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.6685 and 0.9043 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6639 and 0.8997, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.09 against the kiwi, 93.00 against the yen, 1.58 against the euro, 0.69 against the greenback and 0.91 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken