GlobeNewswire
15.05.2023 | 09:22
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Listing of Coop Pank additional shares on Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-05-15 09:10 CEST --


On May 15, 2023, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the
additional listing application of Coop Pank AS and to list its 770,000
additional shares issued in connection with the realization of employee options
program on Baltic Main List. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of Coop Pank AS will be listed
on May 16, 2023 or on a date close to it. 

Thus, altogether 102,241,307 shares of Coop Pank (ISIN: EE3100007857) will be
traded under the trading code CPA1T on or about May 16. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
