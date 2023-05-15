

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollars strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to 84.72 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 83.97.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi edged up to 0.6223 and 1.7458 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6188 and 1.7517, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 87.00 against the yen, 0.64 against the greenback and 1.69 against the euro.



