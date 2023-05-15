- Geschätzter Kapitalwert nach Steuern von 1.194 Mio. EUR (1.246 Mio. USD[1])

(post-tax NPV; mit einem Abzinsungsfaktor von 8%).

- Geschätzter IRR nach Steuern von 22,3%.

- Geschätztes jährliches EBITDA von 293 Mio. EUR (305 Mio. USD); jährlicher Cashflow

nach Steuern von 188 Mio. EUR (199 Mio. USD).

- Geschätzter Durchschnittspreis für batteriefähiges Lithiumhydroxid Monohydrat (LHM) von 31.771 USD/t; durchschnittlicher SC6-Preis von 1.966 USD/t.

- Geschätzte Investitionskosten von 730 Mio. EUR (762 Mio. USD); Amortisierung nach 3,6 Jahren nach Produktionsbeginn.

- Die Vorbereitungen für den Baubeginn haben begonnen, der Beginn der Produktion von LHM in Batteriequalität ist für das 1. Quartal 2026 geplant.

- Die Deutsche Bank wurde als Placement Agent für die Eigenkapitalfinanzierung des Konverters mandatiert.

Vancouver, B.C., May 15, 2023 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK; OTCQX: RCKTF; FWB: RJIB; WKN: A1XF0V) (das "Unternehmen" oder "Rock Tech") freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass mit dem Abschluss der Front-End-Loading-Studie Stufe 3 ("FEL3") ein wichtiger Meilenstein in der Vorbereitung des Baus seiner Lithiumhydroxid-Konverter und -raffinerieanlage ("Konverter" oder das "Projekt") im ostdeutschen Guben erreicht wurde. Die Studie enthält ausführliche Spezifikationen für den Bau, die Inbetriebnahme, das Hochfahren und den Betrieb sowie eine kaufreife Kostenschätzung für die wesentlichen Anlagen. Die Studie wurde von der deutschen Tochtergesellschaft des Unternehmens, der Rock Tech Guben GmbH, in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Ingenieurpartner AFRY AB fertiggestellt und ebnet den Weg für die anschließende Bauphase des Projekts. Der Kapitalwert nach Steuern (post-tax NVP 8 %) ist rentabel und beträgt 1.194 Mio. EUR (1.246 Mio. USD) - eine Steigerung von 43 % im Vergleich zur vorangegangenen Bankable Project Study (BPS)#_edn2. Darüber hinaus hat Rock Tech die Deutsche Bank AG als "Placement Agent" für die Finanzierung des Konverters ausgewählt.

ANMERKUNGEN UND ZUSAMMENFASSUNG DER FEL3-ERGEBNISSE

Mit der Fertigstellung der FEL3 ist die Entwurfsplanung (Basic Engineering) abgeschlossen, und das Konverter-Projekt kann in die Bauphase, einschließlich der abschließenden Verhandlungen über die Auftragsvergabe und der technischen Detailplanung, übergehen.

Die Wirtschaftlichkeit des Konverters wird in der FEL3 mit einem Kapitalwert nach Steuern (Abzinsungsfaktor 8 %) von 1.194 Mio. EUR (1.246 Mio. USD) angegeben - eine Steigerung von 43% im Vergleich zur Bankable Project Study. Grund dafür ist insbesondere die weiterhin sehr hohe prognostizierte Nachfrage und die damit höheren langfristigen Preiserwartungen der Analysten für Lithiumhydroxid, was zu einer höheren Marge führte.

Die FEL3 liefert eine wesentlich genauere Kostenschätzung mit einer Abweichung von nur +/-10% (AACE Class 2) und basiert auf bereits vorliegenden konkreten Angeboten hauptsächlich europäischer Lieferanten und Dienstleister. Trotz dieser verbesserten Genauigkeit bleibt die Höhe der Investitionsausgaben stabil und steigt inflationsbedingt um lediglich 4%.

Die Ausführungsplanung und die Entwurfsplanung (Basic Engineering) sind nun für alle Anlagenbereiche abgeschlossen. Die Arbeiten umfassten ein deutlich erhöhtes Maß an Planungsleistungen und die Erarbeitung von Kostenschätzungen. Metallurgische Testarbeiten, die zum Zeitpunkt der BPS-Veröffentlichung noch liefen, wurden von Spezialisten aus der Industrie begutachtet und ausgewertet.

Die Studie ermöglicht die endgültige Auswahl der Anlagenkomponenten und die Finalisierung der Prozessschemata. Da sich die in der BPS getroffenen Annahmen zur Lithiumgewinnung als korrekt erwiesen haben, waren keine Änderungen an den Produktionsverfahren erforderlich. Dennoch werden weitere metallurgische Tests im Labor- und Pilotmaßstab mit dem Material der möglichen Spodumenlieferanten durchgeführt, um letzte Optimierungen zu ermöglichen. Mit Unterstützung eines unabhängigen Beraters wurde zusätzlich ein wettbewerbsfähiges Ausschreibungsverfahren begonnen, in dem ein Partner für das Engineering, die Beschaffung und das Baumanagement (EPCM) für die Ausführungsphase ausgewählt werden soll.

Rock Tech ist außerdem erfreut, dass die Deutsche Bank AG als sehr erfahrener Placement Agent mit nachgewiesener Erfolgsbilanz bei großen Eigenkapitalfinanzierungen mandatiert wurde.

"Wir freuen uns sehr, dass wir mit der Deutschen Bank, einer der führenden globalen Investmentbanken, einen Partner gewählt haben, der unsere Eigenkapitalbeschaffung und die Abstimmungen mit weiteren Finanzierungspartnern unseres Konverters leitet. Unsere technisch sehr detaillierte Studie beweist, dass unser Projekt rentabel und attraktiv ist. Deshalb sind wir sehr zuversichtlich, in den nächsten Monaten Partnerschaften zur Finanzierung abzuschließen", sagte Rock Techs Chief Financial Officer Sonja Rossteuscher.

Pro Jahr sollen in Guben 24.000 Tonnen Lithiumhydroxid-Monohydrat in Batteriequalität produziert werden. In der Anlage kann Spodumenkonzentrat unterschiedlicher Herkunft verarbeitet werden; sei es aus dem unternehmenseigenen Mineralienprojekt Georgia Lake im kanadischen Ontario, oder beispielsweise auch aus Australien. Rock Tech hat die erste Teilgenehmigung ("TG1") im März 2023 vom brandenburgischen Landesamt für Umwelt erhalten. Die Genehmigung erlaubt die komplette Errichtung aller nicht-prozessrelevanten Gebäude und der Infrastruktur am Standort. Außerdem wurde damit auch das allgemeine Anlagenkonzept und die Funktionen für die Umwandlung von Spodumen in batteriefähiges Lithiumhydroxid gebilligt. Das Unternehmen hat die zweite Tranche der Genehmigungen im November 2022 beantragt ("TG2") und erwartet die volle Genehmigung bis zum 4. Quartal 2023. Der geplante Beginn der Inbetriebnahme ist weiterhin für das 4. Quartal 2025 geplant, wobei das erste LHM in Batteriequalität im 1. Quartal 2026 die Anlage verlassen soll.

HAUPTKENNZAHLEN

Relevante Kennzahlen der FEL3 sind:

KEY METRICS AND ASSUMPTIONSA Kapitalwert nach SteuernB 1.194 Mio. EUR USD 1.246 Mio. USD IRR nach Steuern 22.3% Armortisierung 3,6 Jahre Anfängliche Kapitalkosten 730 Mio. EUR 762 Mio. USD Jährliche Betriebskosten pro Tonne LHMC 5.033 EUR 5.252 USD Durchschnittspreis f. Spodumenkonzentrat (6% Li2O) 1. 883 EUR/t 1.965 USD/t Durchschnittserlöspreis für LHMD 30.435 EUR/t 31.771 USD/t

Hinweise zu den Daten in der Tabelle:

Die Kennzahlen werden auf der Grundlage einer jährlichen Nennproduktion von 24.000 Tonnen LHM über eine Projektlaufzeit von 25 Jahren (wie vorgesehen) berechnet. Für weitere Einzelheiten zu den Wechselkursen siehe Fußnote 1. Abzinsungsfaktor von 8%. Ohne die Kosten für Spodumen. Die Betriebskosten werden auf der Grundlage einer jährlichen Nennproduktion von 24.000 Tonnen LHM über die 25-jährige Lebensdauer des Projekts berechnet. Basierend auf Marktprognosen, die für die 25-jährige Lebensdauer des Projekts projiziert werden.

KOSTENSCHÄTZUNG

Die anfänglichen Kapitalkosten gemäß der FEL3 sind im Vergleich zur letzten veröffentlichten Studie, der BPS, um 4% in Euro gestiegen. Die höhere Genauigkeit bei der Schätzung der Investitionsausgaben (CAPEX) umfasst u.a. ein verbessertes Engineering, das während der FEL3 abgeschlossen wurde, eine weiterentwickelte Bauplanung und ein präziseres Verständnis der Frachtanforderungen; all diese Faktoren dienten als Grundlage für die Schätzungen in der FEL3 und unterstützen ein Zuverlässigkeitsniveau der Klasse 2 gemäß AACE.

Der weitere Konstruktionsprozess, der in enger Abstimmung mit einem EPCM-Vertragspartner durchgeführt werden soll, wird Möglichkeiten bieten, das Risiko der CAPEX-Schätzung weiter zu verringern. Hierfür wurden zentrale Bereiche identifiziert, in denen weitere Verhandlungen mit bevorzugten Lieferanten zu weiter verbesserten Ergebnissen führen sollten. Zusätzlich wird der Beschaffungsbereich mit den ausgewählten Finanzierungspartnern zusammenarbeiten, um sicherzustellen, dass ein hohes Maß an Vertrauen in die Preisgestaltung der Lieferanten erreicht wird. Dies wird es Rock Tech ermöglichen, die endgültige Investitionsentscheidung in der zweiten Hälfte des Jahres 2023 zu treffen.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,?

Dirk Harbecke

Chairman?& CEO

ÜBER ROCK TECH

Rock Tech ist ein in Kanada und Deutschland tätiges Cleantech-Unternehmen, das es sich zur Aufgabe gemacht hat, Lithiumhydroxid für Elektroauto-Batterien herzustellen. Das Unternehmen plant, Lithiumkonverter direkt dort zu bauen, wo es seine Kunden benötigen, um Transparenz in der Lieferkette und eine Just-in-Time-Lieferung zu gewährleisten. Dazu soll als erstes ein Konverter und eine Veredelungsanlage für Lithiumhydroxid in Guben, Deutschland aufgebaut werden. Um die drängendste Lücke hin zu einer sauberen Mobilität zu schließen, hat Rock Tech eines der stärksten Teams der Branche zusammengestellt. Das Unternehmen hat sich strenge ESG-Standards auferlegt und entwickelt einen eigenen Aufbereitungsprozess, der effizienter und nachhaltiger sein soll. Rock Tech plant, Rohmaterial aus einem 100% eigenem Georgia Lake Spodumen-Projekt zu beziehen, das im Bergbaugebiet Thunder Bay im kanadischen Ontario liegt. Zusätzlich wird das Unternehmen auch Mineralien von anderen verantwortungsvoll produzierenden Minen beziehen. In den kommenden Jahren plant das Unternehmen, auch Material aus dem Batterierecycling zu beziehen. Das Ziel von Rock Tech ist es, einen Kreislauf (Circular Economy) für Lithium zu schaffen. www.rocktechlithium.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

André Mandel, phone: +49 (0) 2102 89 41 116; or email: amandel@rocktechlithium.com,??

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.; 777 Hornby Street, Suite 600, Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4?

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this press release.

Certain information set forth in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which information is based on Rock Tech's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends. All statements other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking information. Often, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: expectations concerning the Converter, including the design and features of the Converter, as well as the expected costs, capital expenditures, timing and outcomes thereof; statements regarding the Company's future plans, estimates, and schedules relating to the Converter, including the anticipated timing of future activities taken in support of the development thereof; Rock Tech's expectations regarding the FEL3 study including the related activities, findings and uses thereof; potential financing arrangements; the expected economic performance of the Converter and anticipated production of LHM and related processing methods employed; the estimated capital and operating costs of the Converter; the anticipated timing and outcomes of a final investment decision, construction activities and commissioning of the Converter; statements regarding the Company's sustainability and ESG related goals and strategy, including the benefits and achievement thereof and future actions taken by the Company in relation thereto; expected regulatory processes and outcomes, expectations regarding non-Lithium by-products and the production and uses thereof; expectations regarding the electric vehicle industry, including the demand for and pricing of LMH and the benefits therefrom; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects; and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release also includes financial outlooks and other forward-looking metrics relating the Company and the proposed Converter, including references to financial and business prospects, future results of operations, performance and cash follows (including estimated NPV and IRR). Such information, which may be considered future oriented financial information or financial outlooks within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "FOFI"), has been approved by management of the Company as of the date hereof. Such FOFI is based on assumptions which management believes is reasonable as of the date hereof, having regard to the industry, business, financial conditions, plans and prospects of Rock Tech, including the FEL3 study. These projections are provided to describe the prospective performance of the Converter and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Further, such information is highly subjective and should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results and actual results may differ significantly from such projections. FOFI constitutes forward-looking statements and is subject to the same assumptions, uncertainties, risk factors and qualifications as set forth below.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of the Company and in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. This forward-looking information was derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: regulatory decisions and outcomes; anticipated construction costs, schedules and completion dates; access to capital markets and other sources of financing; the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, intermediate and final Lithium products; future exchange and interest rates; general business and economic conditions; the costs and results of development, exploration and operating activities; Rock Tech's ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business; and the accuracy and reliability of technical data, forecasts, estimates and studies. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results. In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Tech's control, that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include: the cost and availability of, and inflationary pressure on, labour, equipment and materials; the Company's ability to access funding required to invest in available opportunities and projects (including the proposed Converter) and on satisfactory terms, the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolitical hostilities; the risk that Rock Tech will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due; adverse changes in commodity prices, exchange rates and market prices of Rock Tech's securities; Rock Tech's ability to attract and retain skilled staff and to secure feedstock; unanticipated events and other difficulties related to construction, development and operation of the Converter, the cost of compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; title defects; Rock Tech's history of losses; adverse impacts of climate change and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Rock Tech's public disclosure documents available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rock Tech's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, respectively. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forward-looking information. We cannot assure you that actual events, results, performance and/or achievements will be consistent with the forward-looking information and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information reflects Rock Tech management's views as at the date the information is created. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking information set forth in this press release.

Disclaimer. The FEL3 does not constitute a preliminary economic assessment, preliminary feasibility study or feasibility study within the definitions adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, as it relates to a standalone Lithium hydroxide Converter and does not concern a mineral project of Rock Tech. As a result, disclosure standards prescribed by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects are not applicable to the scientific and technical information included in the FEL3 or this press release.

#_ednref1 Bitte beachten Sie, dass alle Umrechnungen von USD in EUR in diesem Dokument auf einem durchschnittlichen Wechselkurs von USD zu EUR = 0,9579 und für CAD zu USD = 0,7617 basieren.

#_ednref2 "BPS", veröffentlicht am 04. November 2022 in der Pressemitteilung "Rock Tech Lithium completes Bankable Project Study for its Guben Converter Project"

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=70536Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=70536&tr=1



