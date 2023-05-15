

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 5-day high of 100.71 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 100.09.



Moving away from an early low of 1.3568 against the U.S. dollar, the loonie advanced to 1.3512.



Against the euro, the loonie edged up to 1.4685 from Friday's closing value of 1.4707.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 102.00 against the yen, 1.31 against the greenback and 1.44 against the euro.



