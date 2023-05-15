DJ Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RSGL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-May-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 12-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 308.6538

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1415560

CODE: RSGL LN

ISIN: FR0011119171

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSGL LN Sequence No.: 243506 EQS News ID: 1632527 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1632527&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2023 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)