Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TNOW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 15-May-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 12-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 547.2357

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 203782

CODE: TNOW LN

ISIN: LU0533033741

