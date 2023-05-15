DJ Amundi Index MSCI USA SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI USA SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (USRI LN) Amundi Index MSCI USA SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 15-May-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI USA SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 12-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 86.2409

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43687731

CODE: USRI LN

ISIN: LU1861136247

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1861136247 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USRI LN Sequence No.: 243636 EQS News ID: 1632791 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1632791&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2023 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)