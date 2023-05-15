Anzeige
15.05.2023
Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Longkou continues promoting development of marine engineering equipment manufacturing industry

BEIJING, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, China's second offshore mobile self-installing wellhead oil platform has set sail from CIMC Raffles Longkou construction base in Longkou City, east China'sShandong Province, to Beibu Gulf.

The CIMC Raffles Longkou construction base, a leader in the marine engineering equipment manufacturing industry in Longkou, has been actively promoting its dual-fuel car carriers in global market, winning a deal of 15 car carriers from its European and U.S. clients.

Marine engineering equipment manufacturing industry has been a strong driving force for Longkou's blue economy, thanks to its early start, solid foundation and large scale. In the first quarter of this year, the city's marine engineering equipment manufacturing industry saw a total output value of 6.535 billion yuan (about 943.6 million U.S. dollars), a year-on-year increase of five percent.

The city is aimed to build a distinctive, dynamic, and competitive marine engineering equipment manufacturing industrial chain system, with major participants of six enterprises above the designated scale, five manufacturers of platform oil pipes and aluminum plates, and several supporting companies.

Besides, Longkou has been seeking partners and investors to promote coordinated development of the industry. The city has signed a contract with CSSC Investment and Development Co., Ltd. to establish a regional sales settlement and industrial transformation center in the city. The city also plans to introduce more projects of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited to build its incubation base in Shandong.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334006.html

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-e-chinas-longkou-continues-promoting-development-of-marine-engineering-equipment-manufacturing-industry-301824337.html

