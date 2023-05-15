VanEck ETFs N.V. - Announcement Prospectus Update

Announcement Prospectus update

The Board of VanEck ETFs N.V., an investment company with variable capital, having its registered office at Barbara Strozzilaan 310, 1083 HN Amsterdam, company number 34314095 (the Company), hereby informs its investors of the changes to the prospectus of the VanEck European Equal Weight UCITS ETF (the Sub-fund).

The changes to the prospectus will take effect on 16 June 2023 (the Effective Date). The amended prospectus will be available as per the Effective Dateon the website of VanEck: www.vaneck.com .

As certain amendments to the prospectus affect the rights and/or increase the liabilities of the participants of the Sub-fund, the participants are entitled to redeem their shares in accordance with the existing terms in the prospectus until the Effective Date.

As of the Effective Date, the material changes to the terms in the prospectus of the Sub-fund are the following:

-The underlying Index of the Sub-fund will update its ESG-screening method; and

-The name of the underlying Index of the Sub-fund is changed from Morningstar® Developed Markets Large Cap Dividend Leaders IndexSM" to "Morningstar® Developed Markets Large Cap Dividend Leaders Screened Select IndexSM".

The change is aimed at improving the ESG characteristics of the fund by utilizing more comprehensive screening mechanisms.

Based on the back tested data, this change is expected to have only minimal effect on the index composition, return, and other performance metrics.

In addition to the abovementioned changes, other minor changes will be implemented as part of the Annual Prospectus Update.

Investors who have any queries or to whom any of the above is not clear, please contact your usual VanEck contact or consult with your professional adviser.

We thank you for your continuing support of the Company.



Yours faithfully,

VanEck Asset Management B.V.

The Board of Directors

For and on behalf of

VanEck ETFs N.V.



