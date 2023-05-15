Huawei EBG Europe: Huawei renews rapid delivery promise with new look Fast Track program launch for FTTH products

Selected Huawei OLT and ONT solutions now eligible for delivery within four weeks

Also, next-generation optical infrastructure products to support green digital transformation has been unveiled at the Huawei ISP Industry Summit in Madrid

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei customers can benefit from shorter delivery lead times for optical access products, thanks to the launch of FTTH Fast Track, which guarantees delivery within four weeks to up to 40 countries in Europe.

This renewal follows the success of last year's program, through which Huawei helped more than 20 Internet Service Providers (ISP) to deliver broadband to over 30,000 users. Featuring an expanded range of eligible product groups and countries, the FTTH Fast Track is helping to support ISPs on their digitalization journey by accelerating the construction of FTTH networks. ISPs are subject to increasingly higher consumer expectations around network quality and performance and are deploying intelligent all optical access networks that can accommodate the transition to 10G PON.

Huawei SingleFAN Pro Solutions, such as Flex-PON OLTs and Wi-Fi 6 ONTs, are already playing an integral part on this journey, helping to meet the ultra-broadband requirements of end users, enabling ISPs to gain and maintain their competitive advantage from a performance perspective. Fast delivery on these solutions provides customers with a further advantage by enabling rapid FTTH network construction.

Key product highlights within the range are:

Huawei OptiXaccess MA5800

Huawei OptiXstar ONT

Huawei SingleFAN Pro solution earned International Awards for Technical Innovation at the 2021 Lightwave. Huawei OptiXstar ONT leverages embedded intelligent acceleration and Wi-Fi 6 to intelligently identify home services, reducing latency for specific service types by at least half. Huawei HomePON solution, which consists of smart ONTs, optical sockets, and super-resilient optical fibers, delivers fiber to the room (FTTR) with gigabit speeds, guaranteeing an outstanding experience, strong signals, and zero frame freezing throughout the home.

Todd Sun, Huawei's Vice President of Europe Enterprise Business Group, commented: "As ISPs gather pace in their digital transformation efforts, our solutions are leading the way for performance and speed of deployment. Through our FTTH Fast Track promotion, we are helping to spearhead the rollout of ultra-fast networks to helps ISPs sustain the growing demands of end-users."

The launch of the new FTTH Fast Track program coincides with the Huawei ISP Industry Summit in Madrid, where the business unveiled its latest range of internet infrastructure solutions that are providing the foundation for the ISP industry's green digital transformation. Through reduced energy consumption, energy-saving algorithms and intelligent hibernation, these reduce energy consumption by 15%, while satisfying CoC Europe broadband equipment power consumption standards. Attendees caught a first glimpse of Huawei innovative FTTH solutions, such as the FTTR Starlight F30, the industry's first commercial 50G PON, and 7 modes in 1 (GPON/XG-PON/XGS-PON/GE/10GE/XG- PON combo /XGS-PON combo) Flex-PON plus.

More information on Huawei ISP Industry Summit can be found here.

For more detailed information on the FTTH Fast Track promotion, click here.

