Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Funds Mergers - 16/06/2023

-- Amundi ETF - Mergers on June 16th, 2023 - Please be informed that AMUNDI ETF will proceed to mergers operations on June 16th, 2023. - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 16/06/2023. - Tickers in red = discontinued tickers.

Receiving ETFs First Trading Primary ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock day of the Market CCY Currency Exchange Receiving ETF Halt on (at Open) TD Amundi USD iBoxx MSCI ESG Floating Rate USD FRN LU1681040900 Physical Corporate Bond Investment Grade 0.18% USD No (Re)-Listing on the London Stock 16/06/ ESG UCITS ETF Corporates TCA Exchange 2023 Acc Index Amundi Index MSCI EMERGING LU2109787049 Physical MSCI Emerging MARKETS ESG Broad 0.25% USD No (Re)-Listing on the London Stock 16/06/ ESG Broad CTB CTB Select Exchange 2023 UCITS ETF Acc Absorbed ETFs Last Trading day Primary ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock of the Market CCY Currency Exchanges Absorbed Halt on ETF (at TD Close) BUOY London Lyxor USD Bloomberg Barclays LN USD Stock 15/06/2023 From 13/ Floating Rate MSCI USD Corporate Exchange 06 until LU1571051751 Synthetic Note UCITS ETF Liquid FRN 0-5 Year 0.10% USD being - Dist SRI Sustainable Index SWIM London absorbed LN GBP Stock 15/06/2023 Exchange Lyxor MSCI EM MSCI Emerging Markets From 13/ ESG Climate ESG Climate CLEM London 06 until LU2056738144 Synthetic Transition CTB Transition (EU CTB) 0.25% USD LN USD Stock 15/06/2023 being UCITS ETF - Select Net Total Exchange absorbed Acc Return Index

-- Impact on Secondary Market:

-- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the London Stock Exchange on 15/06/2023 at close.

-- Timetable of the mergers:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 15/06/2023 Merger based on the NAV of 15/06/2023 Merger Effective Date 16/06/2023

