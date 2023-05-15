Anzeige
Dow Jones News
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Funds Mergers - 16/06/2023

DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Funds Mergers - 16/06/2023

Amundi Asset Management (BUOY;SWIM;CLEM) Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Funds Mergers - 16/06/2023 15-May-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-- Amundi ETF - Mergers on June 16th, 2023 - Please be informed that AMUNDI ETF will proceed to mergers operations on June 16th, 2023. - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 16/06/2023. - Tickers in red = discontinued tickers. 

Receiving ETFs 
                                                First Trading Primary 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME     Index       TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock  day of the  Market 
                                  CCY    Currency Exchange Receiving ETF Halt on 
                                                (at Open)   TD 
             Amundi USD    iBoxx MSCI ESG 
             Floating Rate  USD FRN 
LU1681040900 Physical  Corporate Bond  Investment Grade 0.18% USD No (Re)-Listing on the London Stock  16/06/ 
             ESG UCITS ETF  Corporates TCA       Exchange                2023 
             Acc       Index 
             Amundi Index   MSCI EMERGING 
LU2109787049 Physical  MSCI Emerging  MARKETS ESG Broad 0.25% USD No (Re)-Listing on the London Stock  16/06/ 
             ESG Broad CTB  CTB Select         Exchange                2023 
             UCITS ETF Acc 
 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                                  Last 
                                                  Trading day Primary 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME    Index         TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock   of the   Market 
                                   CCY    Currency Exchanges Absorbed  Halt on 
                                                  ETF (at   TD 
                                                  Close) 
                                     BUOY      London 
             Lyxor USD    Bloomberg Barclays       LN   USD   Stock   15/06/2023 From 13/ 
             Floating Rate MSCI USD Corporate               Exchange       06 until 
LU1571051751 Synthetic  Note UCITS ETF Liquid FRN 0-5 Year  0.10% USD                    being 
             - Dist     SRI Sustainable Index      SWIM      London        absorbed 
                                     LN   GBP   Stock   15/06/2023 
                                             Exchange 
             Lyxor MSCI EM MSCI Emerging Markets                         From 13/ 
             ESG Climate  ESG Climate           CLEM      London        06 until 
LU2056738144 Synthetic  Transition CTB Transition (EU CTB)  0.25% USD LN   USD   Stock   15/06/2023 being 
             UCITS ETF -  Select Net Total                Exchange       absorbed 
             Acc      Return Index

-- Impact on Secondary Market:

-- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the London Stock Exchange on 15/06/2023 at close.

-- Timetable of the mergers: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 15/06/2023 
Merger based on the NAV of                 15/06/2023 
Merger Effective Date                   16/06/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1571051751, LU1571051751, LU2056738144, LU2109787049, LU1681040900, 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     BUOY;SWIM;CLEM 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 243698 
EQS News ID:  1632309 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1632309&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2023 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)

