DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-May-2023

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 12-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 359.007

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2741560

CODE: USAU LN

ISIN: FR0010296061

