

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L, HSBC) on Monday provided a profitable outlook for its business in Asia saying the region is positioned to serve the rest of the world.



Group Chief Executive Noel Quinn commented, 'In addition to our core strength in Hong Kong, we now have growth engines in mainland China, India, Singapore and beyond.'



For the medium term, the UK-based lender expects high-single digit percentage wealth revenue growth, with mid-teens Return on Tangible Equity or RoTE.



The bank projects a mid-single digit percentage lending growth over the medium-to-long-term, with a more cautious approach in the short-term.



In addition, Group ambition remains RoTE of at least 12 percent from 2023.



Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive, said: 'We now have an unrivalled international proposition that supports our Asia customers looking to trade with and grow in markets across Europe, the Middle East and the Americas, and vice versa.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken