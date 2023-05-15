Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date Total number of

shares Number of voting

rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting April 30, 2023 2,490,262,024 2,639,396,554

A total number of 2,683,981,767 voting rights are attached to the 2,490,262,024 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

44,585,213 voting rights attached to the 44,585,213 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

