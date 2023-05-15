Ancoris Limited: Ancoris Recognised as Top Place to Work and Launches Training & Enablement Services to Help Customers Meet Cloud Skills Demands

Ancoris recognised for its focus and action on diversifying the workforce through training and enablement

Programmes like Ancoris Launchpad significant in actioning DEI initiatives with 60 per cent female representation and 33 per cent as self-taught before joining the programme

Ancoris launches Training and Enablement services to support customers in workforce diversification, cloud upskilling, and cloud learning programs

LONDON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancoris, a UK-based Google Cloud services provider, has been named in the Top 10 Medium Businesses on The Sunday Times, Best Places to Work 2023 list. The accolade recognises Ancoris' focus and dedication to actioning its ambitions around DEI, as well as additional benefits it offers to employees.

"I am incredibly proud of another independent proofpoint which shows Ancoris as one of the very best employers out there," says Andre Azevedo, Ancoris CEO. "What makes us particularly happy is that this is the result of an intentional effort by our leadership and the involvement of every single Ancorian (yes, that's what we call ourselves) who lives and breathes our culture."

"At Ancoris , not only do we believe in the opportunity for innovation, but we live out the values that make this opportunity a reality for our customers and our employees. Our values as an organisation reflect who we are today, who we aspire to be tomorrow, and how - together with Google - we're aligned on common principles: Boldly innovative. Trusted to deliver. Selflessly ambitious. Celebrating diversity. But we don't just talk about these values on our website or in internal meetings - we live by them; and by launching new Training and Enablement offerings, we hope to help customers live them too."

The independently managed survey showed Ancoris scoring "excellent" across all six engagement categories, with top scores over 94% in Empowerment, Wellbeing, Reward & Recognition, and Instilling Pride; Ancoris also scored 94% for overall employee engagement, 19% above industry benchmark, and 92% for Confidence in Management. When asked questions about their work environment 96% of employees feel that Ancoris "cares about diversity and inclusion and does everything it can to promote it", and 97% agreed that they are "happy (and feel safe) with [their] working environment."

Ancoris was also recognised for Ancoris Launchpad - a 24-week programme designed to diversify the technical talent pool, and help Ancoris employees kick off their career in cloud computing and engineering with Google Cloud. The only requirement for candidates applying is a demonstrable passion for technology, regardless of background, education, ethnicity, gender, age or race. Of the graduates in Ancoris' most recent launchpad cohort, 60% were female and 33% were self taught prior to joining the programme.

"After graduating a number of Launchpad cohorts, we have learned a lot of lessons on the best way to deliver training, enable learning, and ensure those who complete the programme are set up for success once they progress into full-time technical roles," says Belen Ripoll, Director of People at Ancoris. "I often talk with customers and industry leaders about their challenges meeting the demand for new cloud skills. We're thrilled to be able to pass this insight, expertise, and experience onto customers who are serious about solving the cloud skills shortage within their organisation, while ensuring we're building better for the future with a more diverse workforce."

For more information on Ancoris Launchpad visit https://www.ancoris.com/launchpad or learn more about Ancoris Training and Enablement Services at https://www.ancoris.com/cloud-solutions/training-enablement

About Ancoris

Ancoris is a leading Google Cloud Services Provider, headquartered in the UK, which helps customers innovate and transform through the use of Google Cloud. We have extensive experience in Google Cloud technologies and deliver our magic through expertise in Data & AI, Application and Infrastructure Modernisation, Workspace and Maps. We employ the best in the business, we use leading edge practices and provide full lifecycle transformation services through what we call Managed Business Outcomes.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2076614/BPTW_2023_MediumCompany_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ancoris-recognised-as-top-place-to-work-and-launches-training--enablement-services-to-help-customers-meet-cloud-skills-demands-301824391.html