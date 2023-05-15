Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 12 May 2023 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,449.20p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,472.28p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.5% of Shareholders' Funds.Current gearing is 4.7%.There are currently 84,824,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
15 May 2023