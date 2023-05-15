

- BERENBERG RAISES BEAZLEY PLC PRICE TARGET TO 880 (875) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES RAINBOW RARE EARTHS PRICE TARGET TO 33 (32) PENCE - 'BUY' - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS EXPERIAN PRICE TARGET TO 2850 (2900) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - GOLDMAN CUTS BEAZLEY PLC PRICE TARGET TO 800 (825) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN CUTS ANGLO AMERICAN PRICE TARGET TO 3350 (3550) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN CUTS ASOS PRICE TARGET TO 610 (1000) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN PLACES JD SPORTS ON 'POSITIVE CATALYST WATCH' - UBS RAISES JET2 PRICE TARGET TO 1580 (1510) PENCE - 'BUY'



