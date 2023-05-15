

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German military vehicle makers-Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann or KMW, have received an order worth 1.087 billion euros, from the German Government, to build an additional fifty Puma infantry fighting vehicles, Rheinmetall said on Monday.



Of the total sum, KMW will receive 574 million euros, whereas 501 million euros will be provided for Rheinmetall. The two parties are working as subcontractors in the project.



The general contractor is Projekt System & Management GmbH or PSM, a joint venture of KMW and Rheinmetall.



In addition to the fifty armored fighting vehicles, the order encompasses spare part packages and special tool sets as well as eight MELLS flight-phase simulators.



The order also has an option for additional driver training vehicles and the integration of a turret-independent secondary weapon system, or TSWA.



Delivery of the vehicles is scheduled to start in December 2025, and be complete by the beginning of 2027.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken