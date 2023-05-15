

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo-headquartered financial services business Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) on Monday reported a more than 40 percent jump in earnings for the full year.



Profit for the period increased 4.7 percent to 555.52 billion yen, from 530.48 billion yen in fiscal 2021.



Net income per share of common stock in fiscal 2022 stood at 219.19 yen as compared with 209.26 yen in fiscal 2021.



Profit attributable to owners of parent for fiscal 2023 i.e., fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 is seen rising 9.8 percent to 610 billion yen. The net income is seen at 240.61 yen for the period.



Shares of Mizuho Financial Group had closed Friday's trading at $2.94, down $0.04 or 1.34 percent from the previous close.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

