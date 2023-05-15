Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry Grows with Rising Demand for Anti-Acne Procedures and Injectable Treatments - Grand View Research, Inc.

San Francisco, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global facial rejuvenation products industry size was valued at USD 104.7 billion in 2022 and will exhibit a 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2030, according to the "Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry Data Book, 2023-2030," published by Grand View Research. Cosmetic treatment to restore the human face to a youthful appearance has spurred the footprint of facial rejuvenation treatment. Consumers have sought surgical and non-surgical options that can enhance the appearance of sagging skin and wrinkles.





Dermatologists have furthered their inclination toward wrinkle fillers, anti-acne cosmetics, skin boosters, injectable and skin care products. For instance, injectable procedure appointments gained momentum during the lockdown. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted an influx of video calls, prompting end-users to invest in healthy-looking skin.

The growing trend to enhance the physical appearance on the back of notable advancements in modern healthcare has fueled the demand for facial injectable treatments. Dermal fillers have grown in prominence as a non-surgical treatment option. FDA-approved facial fillers, including hyaluronic acid products, calcium hydroxylapatite and Poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) are expected to be in high demand. Of late, botox injections have gained ground to smooth facial wrinkles and lazy eyes. The global facial injectable market size stood at USD 12.2 billion in 2022 and will exhibit around 9.4% CAGR from 2023 through 2030. The growth outlook will further receive impetus with the rising penetration of social media and the subsequent need to treat wrinkles, scars and pigmentation.

The prevalence of acne across advanced and emerging economies has spurred the popularity of anti-acne cosmetic products. Several studies assert that acne may be pervasive among adults and adolescents. A study cited in the Wiley Online Library claims that approximately 9.4% of the global population suffers from acne vulgaris. Cosmetic products have garnered traction amidst the growing psychological and physical burden caused by the condition. The global anti-acne cosmetics market size was pegged at USD 3.1 billion in 2022 and will depict a strong CAGR of 9.1% through 2030. Robust demand to rejuvenate and protect skin will continue to propel the footprint of rejuvenation products and services.

Industry dynamics that are expected to be pronounced in the near terms are highlighted below:

Skin boosters will reinforce the industry growth with the soaring popularity of aesthetic procedures to foster collagen production and the self-repair ability of the skin.

Stakeholders have upped investment in facial skincare on the back of a surge in the working women population and a shift towards premium brands.

The Asia Pacific market is poised to witness investment galore due to urbanization, marketing tactics across social media channels and demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures.

Incumbents anticipate the U.S. and Canada to provide compelling growth opportunities in light of increased spending on cosmetic procedures. Besides, the pandemic stress has propelled the demand for skin boosters and facial injectable products. American millennials are poised to count on aesthetic fillers to boost self-esteem and enhance skin appearance. The trend will likely encourage forward-looking companies to expand their footprint. To illustrate, in April 2021, Cynosure announced the acquisition of MyEllevate to bolster its position in the minimally invasive facial rejuvenation portfolio.

The competitive scenario emphasizes concerted efforts on organic and inorganic strategies, including product launches, technological advancements, geographical expansion, R&D activities, partnerships and mergers & acquisitions. To illustrate, in March 2023, Galderma announced the rollout of FACE by Galderma, an augmented reality solution, to provide injectable treatment results before the treatment starts. The real-time digital facial assessment will enable patients to see how the injectable treatment can restore or improve facial features prior to the treatment. The industry for facial rejuvenation will provide promising growth potential as aesthetic solutions continue to gain prominence among the masses.

