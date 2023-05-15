Anzeige
Montag, 15.05.2023
PR Newswire
15.05.2023 | 12:06
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

15 May 2023

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2023

Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8734


